The world’s longest running annual television contest is on right now, so block out some Sunday time for the final of the Eurovision Song Contest. The talent is excellent — it is, after all, where Swedish pop royalty ABBA got its start. Oh, and someone named Céline Dion won in 1988 (participants don’t have to be European; they just can’t represent more than one country in the same year. Céline, however, represented Switzerland by some circuitous route of logic).