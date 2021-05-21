newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB Has Seen a Similar Surge of No-Hitters Before–Sort of

By Emma Baccellieri
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

Welcome to The Opener, where every weekday morning you’ll get a fresh, topical column to start your day from one of SI.com’s MLB writers.

“The frequency of no-hit games this spring makes it very likely that a new record for contests of that character will be made before the… season is over.”

That’s a bold statement for May 21. But it’s also hard to argue with—after the first few weeks of the season featured a cluster of no-hitters, including two on back-to-back nights, could anyone be blamed for guessing that baseball might be on track to set a record?

This was the first line of a story that ran in the Los Angeles Evening Express on May 21, 1917. But there will quite likely be a similar one somewhere before the end of day on May 21, 2021. Because for all the discussion about how unusual the current situation is? Baseball has been here before. Kind of.

MLB has seen six no-hitters in the last 42 days. It’s somewhat akin to what happened in the spring of 1917, when there were five in 23 days, with a sixth added a little more than a month later. (The sixth one, on June 23, was the last of the season—which meant that the league ended up simply tying the existing record for a season with the most no-hitters, set in 1908, rather than establishing a new one.) But that surge generated much of the same public discourse that baseball is experiencing right now: Were no-hitters still exciting? How many would be too many? The answers will probably sound familiar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lv3pJ_0a6lWyNl00
Los Angeles Evening Express

“It has been remarked lately that no-hit games are becoming so common that they are no longer remarkable feats,” went that May 21 story from the Los Angeles Evening Express. But this didn’t mean that there was no excitement to be found in them: “The fact that [George] Mogridge was the first Yankee pitcher in the history of the New York American League club to pitch a hitless game indicates that hitless games really are rare and remarkable pitching feats.” Sound like anything you might have heard recently about, say, the first Padre pitcher in the history of the San Diego National League club to pitch a hitless game?

But it was easy for people to be thrilled for George Mogridge’s no-hitter in April. By the time that baseball had moved on to St. Louis Browns pitcher Ernie Koob’s no-hitter in May—the fourth of the season and the second in a week—the tone had started to sour a bit. Here’s the first line from the game story in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: “Ernie Koob of Kalamazoo yesterday tantalized and teased the White Sox on the local American League terrain until they yielded unto him a no-hit game, which really isn’t anything devilish in these dark, dank, dismal days of sunless Spring.”

And that was the take from the hometown paper! Although the story found its way to a peppier tone eventually (“Koob of Kalamazoo, our hats are off to you!”), it first made sure to note that he actually hadn’t pitched that well: “Like most no-hit games, Koob’s was hardly immaculate.” (He walked five batters.)

There were some who still managed to find joy in every no-hitter: The Oregon Sunday Journal in Portland ran this spread to celebrate the fifth one of the season, from Bob Groom, suggesting that a no-no was a hall-of-fame feat. (The honor would have been hypothetical at the time—the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown wouldn’t open until 1939.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33REAC_0a6lWyNl00
The Oregon Sunday Journal

Elsewhere, there were writers searching for patterns in the heap of no-hitters. Like the fact that the same teams kept showing up over and over. (Sound familiar?) “By a freak coincidence all five no-hit games in the American League concerned either the present world’s champion White Sox or the former world’s champion Red Sox,” wrote the Baltimore Sun. And there was speculation about just what could be causing so many—while the modern version of that conversation focuses on the drop in batting average and rise in strikeouts, in 1917, one of the theories was that hitters were getting exhausted from too many doubleheaders. “Not in the history of the American League have doubleheaders piled up on the clubs as this year,” a sportswriter noted in the St. Joseph News-Press in July 1917. “That is one of the reasons why the pitcher, and not the batter, is to be the determining factor in this year’s pennant battle.”

This is not to suggest that 2021 is exactly like 1917; the current spate of no-hitters comes amid a moment of reckoning for the offensive structure of the game as a whole while the one more than 100 years ago came across more as a random burst. (As the Los Angeles Evening Express put it at the time: “No-hit games have a curious way of running in clusters.”) But whether you’re starting to believe that a no-hitter “really isn’t anything devilish” or is worthy of the Hall of Fame—you’re not alone. And you never were.

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Yankee#The White Sox#The Oregon Sunday Journal#Cooperstown#Red Sox#The Baltimore Sun#The American League#The St Joseph News Press#The Hall Of Fame#St Louis Browns#No Hitters#No Hit Games#Strikeouts#Back To Back Nights#Hitless Games#Si Com#Contests#Doubleheaders#Remarkable Feats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBDetroit Free Press

Chicago White Sox's Tony La Russa's managerial mistakes continue to mount

Talent is the ultimate deciding factor in winning baseball games. If you don't have good players, most of the time you're not going to win. It's the manager's job to put those players in the right position to succeed. Today's question is: How many extra wins will a good manager...
NBAFingerLakes1

FRESH TAKES: NBA Playoff picture & MLB no-hitters (podcast)

WATCH LIVE AT 9:00 PM TONIGHT! With the 2021 NBA Playoffs looming, Paul Russo and Nick Felice take a look at where things stand heading into the final week of the regular season. Also, a look at why there is such an uptick in no-hitters thrown so far this season in Major League Baseball.
MLBballysports.com

Reds' Miley tosses fourth MLB no-hitter of 2021

It’s no-hitter season in Major League Baseball, so Reds left-hander Wade Miley picked one out for himself Friday night. Miley tossed MLB’s fourth no-hitter of 2021, the second in the league this week and the second one against Cleveland in about nearly four weeks, a 3-0 victory at Progressive Field.
MLBawesemo.com

MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Hitters & Stacks for Sunday, May 9th

Sunday, May 9, has a hefty 11-game main slate where potential piñatas abound. There are aces, those aforementioned gas cans along and some tricky looking weather spots. Fortunately, the Astros, Yankees and Padres do not have any precipitation to worry about. Let’s get into the top MLB DFS picks for hitters and stacks for Yahoo, DraftKings and FanDuel.
MLBwtaw.com

Turnbull Tossess MLB’s 5th No-Hitter of the Year

No hitter number five of the season belongs to Detroit right-hander Spencer Turnbull. Turnbull, who led the majors with 17 losses two years ago, allowed just two walks while striking out 9 in a 5-0 win over Seattle Tuesday night.
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Nabs MLB's fifth no-hitter of 2021

Turnbull (3-2) did not allow a hit, walked two and struck out nine across nine scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Mariners. Turnbull threw 117 pitches to complete the no-hitter, the first for Detroit since 2011. He racked up nine strikeouts on 19 swinging strikes, but he generated the majority of his outs via groundballs. Turnbull had an inconsistent start to the season, though he has now turned in consecutive quality starts while facing the Royals and Mariners. He'll carry a 2.88 ERA and 0.96 WHIP across 34.1 innings into his next start, which is currently projected to come Monday against Cleveland.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Chicago White Sox vs Minnesota Twins 5/19/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Chicago White Sox vs Minnesota Twins 5/19/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Chicago White Sox and the Minnesota Twins are set to meet this Wednesday at the Target Field in MLB action. During last night’s matchup, Chicago was unable to prevent an early four-run lead by Minnesota, which resulted in a 5-4 loss. White Sox catcher C. Yasmani Grandal made a two-run charge for the team but sank to 25-16 this year.
MLBPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Turnbull Twirls 5th No-hitter of MLB Season, Tigers Top M’s

SEATTLE (AP) — Spencer Turnbull pitched the fifth no-hitter in the majors already this season, sending the Detroit Tigers to a 5-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Turnbull, who led the big leagues in losses when he went 3-17 two years ago, had never gone more than seven innings in any of his previous 49 starts over three seasons. But his fastball and biting slider kept Seattle batters guessing and added to a growing list of mound gems in 2021. The five no-hitters through May 18 match the 1917 season for the most in baseball history by that date. Turnbull’s no-no was the eighth in Tigers history and their first since Justin Verlander’s in Toronto on May 7, 2011.
MLBchatsports.com

Swing on 3-0!

Well, hey there, we are in a moment, so Breaking T is kicking ass to gear up in support of Yermín Mercedes. Next up is a more general statement about the dumbness of unwritten rules, in a classic White Sox road script:. This link takes you to the entire Chicago...
MLBwtmj.com

Extra Points: Evolution Crusher

How is baseball supposed to evolve with Managers like Tony LaRussa self-governing what’s right and wrong?. With the White Sox leading the Twins 15-4 in the 9th inning Monday night, catcher Yermin Mercedes took Twins catcher Willians Astudillo deep on a 3-0 pitch. The White Sox broadcast team had a...
MLB977rocks.com

Pirates fall in St. Louis/Another MLB No-hitter

The St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 last night. JT Brubaker gave up a first inning two-run home run to Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and the Bucs never led in the game. Brubaker allowed five earned runs on eight hits, allowing all five runs in the first three innings. Gregory Polanco and Kevin Newman had two hits each for the Pirates.
MLBChicago Tribune

CC Sabathia shreds grumpy old Tony La Russa

Even as the Twins threw behind Yermin Mercedes and Mercedes’ own teammates defended him, Tony La Russa has doubled and tripled down on ripping his own player for hitting a home run. The latest came when White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn said that the “unwritten rules” were mostly dead. “Lance has a locker. I have an office,” La Russa, the 76-year-old Hall of Fame skipper who returned to managing after a 10-year absence, said. “I don’t agree.”
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Yankees' Corey Kluber tosses sixth no-hitter of MLB season

New York Yankees pitcher Corey Kluber no-hit the Rangers, one of his former teams, in Texas on Monday night, marking the second consecutive day with a no-hitter, and the sixth no-no on the young MLB season. Kluber, 35, needed just 101 pitches to set aside the Rangers. He issued only...