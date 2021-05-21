newsbreak-logo
Let’s get the conversation around trust in media unstuck

By Tom Rosenstiel
Poynter.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJournalists — at least good ones — believe they work on behalf of the public. They’re the watchers on the wall; the chroniclers of the events over the next hill; the protectors of the public’s right to know. It’s not surprising, then, that news people would think the public shares...

The pandemic has exposed a segment of Conservative voters (and the politicians who pander to them) to be freeloaders on par with the worst on the left. The Conservative principle of “personal responsibility” has traditionally meant that Conservatives do not wait for government, or someone else, to solve a problem, but rather the true Conservative steps up and takes responsibility to organize their church, or their social club, or creates a whole new organization, to raise money and address the problem. But too many people marching under the Conservative banner have decided that “personal responsibility” means that they have no responsibility for anything beyond their own immediate gratification. The principle of personal responsibility has been twisted to rationalize a denial of responsibility. It’s time for Conservatives to get down off our high horses with regard to socialist freeloaders and address the fact that we have freeloaders in our own ranks who are not willing to do their part to solve the problems around us. Government should be as small and efficient as necessary to do the tasks that are necessary for a free society to function (such as independent and impartial courts and police). Conservatives believe in accountability. It is time that those in our midst who are not pulling their weight to deal with the pandemic be held accountable for their lack of action.
It took courage for Rye small business owner Cai Palmer to write an opinion piece, “Don’t Close Down Purchase Street”, that was published in the May 7 Rye Record. As reported last October, three retailers claim that they were even “threatened by a member of the Council with a boycott if they ‘chose the wrong side’” of the Purchase Plaza decision.
ASHLAND — Circulated news can be traced to the Renaissance Era. In the 1400’s, highly sensationalized pamphlets were regularly distributed to the public, landmarking the birth of blatant bias in the media. In the United States, the level of trust in the national news media peaked in the 1970’s in...
Let me start by saying I do not belong to any political party. (Never have.) I am so disappointed with our so-called government I don’t know if I should cry or just get mad as hell. We just had an election and elected a new president. The last one could...
In his column in the Daily Journal from Friday, May 14, Editor in Chief Jon Mays makes valid points about social media and how it has shaped this new society we have become. One that is mean, argumentative and in my opinion, lacks critical thinking. Knee jerking an opinion, maybe intentionally, to ruffle feathers rather than forming an argument for or against a particular subject or issue just to see what the reaction will be.
The continuing flow of opinion pieces to these pages on the concepts of “critical race theory” and on “equity vs. equality” reflects differing perceptions of patriotism in today’s America. Clarifying these concepts and providing some historical background may be useful. Clarifying concepts can, of course, improve communications in our “siloed”...
Let’s get something straight: Racism exists in America. Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina claimed that America is not a racist country. Just as I stated my opinion of what seems irrefutable to me, Mr. Scott is free to opine what is true for him. This debate is academic because...
The COVID-19 situation appears to be winding down in the United States, as the mainstream media continues to proclaim the situation as such. But what few people realize is that the coronavirus has been big business for the hospital and medical industrial complex, as evidenced by an interview with a well known doctor that slipped through the cracks of the mainstream consciousness when it was released in spring of last year.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made the power of social media a lot more obvious. Almost everyone that can be on the internet is on the internet, because it's the safest gateway to get your social fix. Social media may have more cons than pros though, and folks are still using...
I am writing this letter in regards to your article titled "Facebook board upholds Trump ban, just not an indefinite one." After reading this article. I was extremely disappointed to see that one of our country's major social media platforms would censor our media, and not to mention discuss plans to sensor an increased amount of influencers.
Regarding “Biden aims to vaccinate 70% of American adults by July 4” (May 5): By that date, hopefully, everyone who wants the vaccine will have received it, and those who don’t want it will have had enough time to come to their senses. Folks who bucked the guidelines have no...
At the end of every Douglas County Board meeting, the chairperson always asks if there are any items from the floor. And this past Tuesday was no different. Chairperson Jerry Rapp asked if anyone in the audience, which by the end of the meeting consisted of a handful of county employees, myself and Tom Chorley from KXRA, had anything to share.
With the increase of political awareness or “woke” culture, discussing politics is commonplace in any conversation, but with more and more people attempting to advocate for minorities and political movements, an issue has arisen: performative activism. “Performative activism is the representation of activism without truthful understanding or motives, posting activism,...
It’s no secret that the pandemic has had a profound impact on our collective mental health, fueling widespread anxiety and depression. A recent report from the group Mental Health America found that the number of Americans who sought help for anxiety and depression has risen sharply, with a 62% increase for depression and a 93% increase in anxiety.
The question, innocently posed by a friend, has been rattling around my brain for days. And truly, it’s a difficult one to answer. Barack and Michelle personally? Likely not. But the act of being really into them — listening to the former president’s podcast with Bruce Springsteen, or actively looking forward to the former first lady’s new Netflix series? Definitely cheugy. I think. Maybe.