newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Bosnia indicts eight Serbs for wartime killing of 78 civilians

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Bosnia’s top court on Friday indicted eight Serb ex-soldiers for crimes against humanity over their alleged role in the murder of at least 78 Bosnian Muslim civilians early in the Bosnian war of the 1990s.

A quarter of a century after the U.S.-sponsored Dayton peace accords ended the war among Bosnian Serbs, Croats and Bosniaks in which about 100,000 people were killed, Sarajevo is still hunting down suspected war criminals.

The defendants are accused of “persecuting the Bosniak civilian population based on national, ethnic and religious grounds with discriminatory intention, and of killing civilians in violation of the international law,” the court said.

Prosecutors have said the eight Bosnian Serbs, former soldiers, had driven Bosniak civilians out of a school in the western village of Velagici, lined them up and shot dead at least 78 people in June 1992.

The victims’ bodies were transported by trucks and buried in a mass grave from which they were exhumed in 1996.

There has been no comment from the side of the defendants, some of whom are believed to be in Serbia.

The 1992-1995 Bosnian war was marked by the persecution and killing of Croats and Bosniaks in territories the Bosnian Serbs had mapped out for their state.

The Croat and Bosniak armies also committed crimes in the war, in which all three parties fought each other at different times.

Reuters

Reuters

125K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimes Against Humanity#Serbia#War Crimes#Soldiers#Bosnian Muslim#Dayton#Croats#The Bosnian Serbs#Bosniak Civilians#Sarajevo#Mass#Territories#Defendants#International Law#Court#Population#Discriminatory Intention#Hunting#Sarajevo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
World
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Worldbalkaninsight.com

Bosnia Convicts Serb Ex-Policeman of Crimes Against Humanity

Former reservist policeman Simo Stupar was sentenced to 12 years in prison for his involvement in killing, beating and illegally detaining Bosniaks in the Vlasenica area in 1992. The Bosnian state court found ex-policeman Simo Stupar guilty on Tuesday of participating in a widespread and systematic attack on the Bosniak...
Politicsbalkaninsight.com

Radovan Karadzic Contests ‘Death Sentence’ Transfer to British Jail

The former Bosnian Serb political leader’s lawyers objected to the UN court’s decision to send him to Britain to serve his life sentence, claiming that he could be killed by Muslim extremists seeking revenge for his wartime crimes. Radovan Karadzic in court in The Hague for his verdict in March...
EuropePosted by
WSB Radio

Bosnian Serb ex-leader Karadzic to spend life in UK prison

LONDON — (AP) — Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic, sentenced to life for war crimes and genocide, will serve his sentence in a U.K. prison, the British government said Wednesday. Karadzic, 75, is one of the chief architects of the slaughter and devastation of Bosnia’s 1992-95 war. He was...
Public SafetyBirmingham Star

Karadzic To Serve Remainder Of Life Sentence In British Prison

Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic, who is currently being held in a prison in The Hague for war crimes and genocide, will serve the remainder of his sentence in Britain. Karadzic, 75, was sentenced to 40 years in prison in 2016 after being convicted of genocide for the July...
Violent CrimesPosted by
Reuters

Gunmen kill eight in ambush on passing cars in Burundi

BUJUMBURA (Reuters) - Gunmen belonging to a gang of armed robbers shot dead eight people including a senior military officer in an ambush on four cars travelling on a main road in Burundi, police said. The attack occurred late on Sunday on a road between Bujumbura, the commercial capital of...
World939thegame.com

Sudanese soldiers face civilian prosecution over killing of protesters: SUNA

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – A number of Sudanese army soldiers were transferred to civilian prosecution, state news agency SUNA reported on Sunday, in the first such investigation of military personnel by civilians following violence. The soldiers are being investigated for the killing of two protesters at demonstrations marking the anniversary of...
ImmigrationPosted by
KRMG

Bosnia authorities move migrants to camp in northern town

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — (AP) — Bosnian police on Tuesday rounded up more than 200 migrants who were squatting in an abandoned building in a northern town in order to move them to a nearby tent camp. The Lipa tent settlement on the outskirts of Bihac has room to accommodate the...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Russia school shooting: At least eight killed in Kazan attack

At least eight people have died after a school shooting incident in Kazan, Russia’s fifth-largest city.Early reports indicated that two gunmen attacked secondary school number 175, on Dzhaudata Faizi Street, early on Tuesday morning.That information was later contradicted by a spokesperson for local police, who said there was one attacker, acting alone. The attacker was detained in the course of the police operation.Local media named the gunman as 19-year old Ilnaz Galyaliyev, a former pupil at the school.A video, leaked on social media, purportedly showing Mr Galyaliyev’s interrogation by police suggests the gunman may have been suffering from a...
Worldbalkaninsight.com

Albania Jails Former General Prosecutor Llalla for Corruption

Former General Prosecutor Adriatik Llalla has been sentenced to two years in prison for not declaring his real wealth in asset declarations – one of the most senior ex-officials to be found guilty of such charges in Albania. Adriatik Llalla, 52, a former General Prosecutor of Albania, was found guilty...
Sex Crimeswibqam.com

Four Ethiopian soldiers convicted of crimes against civilians in Tigray

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Three Ethiopian soldiers have been convicted of rape and one of killing a civilian in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, the government said on Friday, the first public statement that soldiers had been found guilty of crimes against civilians in the conflict. Twenty-eight more soldiers are on trial for...
Public SafetyPosted by
AFP

Belgian authorities scour national park for rogue soldier

Belgian security forces on Thursday were combing a national park for a soldier suspected of extreme-right views who went missing after stealing arms from a military base and threatening public figures. Hundreds of police and army personnel were deployed on the hunt for Jurgen Conings, 46, after his abandoned vehicle was found in the area near the Dutch border on Tuesday evening with four rocket launchers inside. "More than 400 people are sweeping this territory to try to resolve this dangerous situation," Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told lawmakers on Thursday afternoon. Prosecutors warned that Conings, who reportedly served in Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan, likely remained armed and dangerous after he was suspected of stealing weapons from a military base where he worked as an instructor.
Europehurriyetdailynews.com

German court sentences five to prison for PKK membership

A German court sentenced five defendants up to four years and three months in prison on April 30 for being members of the PKK terror organization. The Higher Regional Court in Stuttgart said Veysel S. was sentenced to four years and three months, Agit K. to four years, Ozkan T. received three years, Evrim A. and Cihan A. to one-and-a-half years for being members of the terror group that is involved in kidnapping and abducting.
Militarybalkaninsight.com

Serbia Shields Commanders from Kosovo Wartime Atrocity Cases

Twenty-one years after a massacre by Yugoslav Army soldiers in Kosovo, the trial of the alleged perpetrators is still ongoing and a Serbian court has ruled that senior commanders cannot be held legally responsible for crimes committed by their subordinates. It was the morning of May 14, 1999 when Serbian...