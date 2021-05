The eight-episode reality competition will have contestants competing in a variety of extreme challenges as they vie for the chance to travel to and live aboard the International Space Station (ISS) during an eight-day mission managed by Axiom Space, which is building the world’s first commercial space station and is one of the leaders of private space travel, reports Entertainment Tonight. Discovery Channel says “the process will be grueling and only a select few will make it through the rigorous selection process” designed to put the contestants through what astronauts experience as they get necessary training for space flight and living aboard the ISS. Who Wants to Be an Astronaut? isn't the only reality show in the works with plans to send somebody to space. Last fall, a reality show called Space Hero was announced from producer Ben Silverman that would send somebody to the ISS via SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft in 2023.