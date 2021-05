A newly launched Berkshire Hathaway-backed modular construction company says it’s taking a new approach to factory-based construction, and it hopes to thrive in a space where many others have fallen flat. Discussions of off-site construction have circled the home building industry for decades, with few companies successfully winning over builders. MiTek Modular Initiative received an undisclosed amount of funding from Berkshire Hathaway to further develop its method of creating steel boxes that act as building blocks, reports Fast Company. The venture is a partnership from construction software and building services company MiTek and New York City-based Danny Forster & Architecture.