In Peter King’s Football in America column, Arthur Smith revealed just how much confidence the new regime in Atlanta has in Matt Ryan, not just for this season but for the next few years. Taking Kyle Pitts fourth, by far the best player left on the board, signaled the team wasn’t rebuilding after passing on Justin Fields and Mac Jones. “They hired the wrong guys if they thought we were going to lower expectations, take our time, and rebuild,” Smith said. “That’s just not who we are. The expectation is to win now, build for the future, have plans.