The NHS app may not be ready for use as a “vaccine passport” when international travel resumes on 17 May, Downing Street has confirmed.A “green list” of countries regarded as safe for travel from that date is expected to be released on Friday this week.As few as 10 states are expected to be on the list drawn up by the government’s Global Travel Task Force, with others added in June if their coronavirus rates drop.Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has previously said the app - currently used to book medical appointments and order repeat prescriptions - will display evidence that...