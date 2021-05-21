Guardians of the Galaxy 3: Dave Bautista exit reveals a unique MCU problem
For now, the band’s getting back together. Marvel is sending its most eccentric franchise back into intergalactic battle with the releases of next year’s Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and 2023’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The latter project could be the last time all the Guardians appear on-screen together, with some characters rumored not to make it out of the threequel alive. One of the film’s stars doesn’t think fans should be surprised by that.www.inverse.com