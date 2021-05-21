newsbreak-logo
Public Health

Hungary Will Soon Lift Several COVID-19 Restrictions

By Αssociated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBUDAPEST— Hungary’s government will soon lift several COVID-19 restrictions as the number of new cases and deaths continue to plunge amid a rapid vaccination campaign. Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday that an overnight curfew in place since November will be lifted once 5 million people in Hungary have received at least a first dose of a vaccine, which he predicted would happen this weekend. The wearing of masks will no longer be mandatory in public areas, and restrictions on shop hours will be eliminated, he said.

