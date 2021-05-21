Hungary Will Soon Lift Several COVID-19 Restrictions

Hungary's Roma community has been largely left out of the country's aggressive Covid-19 immunisation rollout and has been forced to fend for itself, leaders of the poverty-stricken minority say. "No one else is looking after us, so we have to do it ourselves," said Jozsef Radics, 53, one of the organisers of the "Vaccines for Life!" campaign that aims to sign up Roma living in isolated communities for jabs. Greeting local residents as they enter a ramshackle yard on the edge of Kistarcsa, a small town east of Budapest, Radics explains the registration process, sets up email addresses if needed and inputs their data into an official database. "These people are disadvantaged in many ways, including lacking information and access to the internet, which makes them particularly vulnerable to the virus," the Roma activist told AFP.