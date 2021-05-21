REVIEW: Milkwater (2021) dir. Morgan Ingari

Closing night selection of the 2021 Independent Film Festival Boston. It has become apparent that we are squarely within the reign of what will hopefully prove to be a short-lived subgenre: the non-COVID COVID film. This is a distinct category from the COVID film– movies like Host or Locked Down, which explicitly center their narrative on the pandemic in an attempt to capture this moment of profound global weirdness on film. Rather, the non-COVID COVID film tackles the subject obliquely. Though shot in the midst of the lockdown, these films instead communicate the anxieties of the day metaphorically: the cloistered domestic drama of Malcolm and Marie, the creeping existential dread of In the Earth, the desperate escapism of Let Them All Talk. Future generations might not recognize these films for what they are, but will likely be able to spot them through telltale signifiers: small casts, scenes shot outdoors with actors separated by a six-foot-plus buffer, and a deep, underlying sense of angst and ennui.