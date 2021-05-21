newsbreak-logo
REVIEW: Milkwater (2021) dir. Morgan Ingari

By Kyle Amato
Cover picture for the articleMolly Bernard is a delight in this confident debut from Morgan Ingari. Those of us enlightened enough to watch TV Land’s Younger are already well-acquainted with the talent of Molly Bernard. Her character, Lauren, is a perpetually hip Manhattanite always on the cutting edge of New York’s hottest trends, breaking barriers and hatching schemes. In the first feature from director Morgan Ingari, Bernard plays a woman much like Lauren, but one starting to see the cracks in her defensive façade. Milkwater gives Bernard a breakout showcase, proving she doesn’t need to stand beside Hilary Duff to make an impression.

