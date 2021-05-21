newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

The No. 1 Sign Your Forgetfulness Could Be Dementia, Experts Say

By Allie Hogan
Posted by 
Best Life
Best Life
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

As you age, it's easy for every minor change in your behavior to become suspect. Whether you're moving a bit slower than usual or misplacing things more often, your mind might easily jump to the possibility of dementia. But while it's worthwhile to talk to a doctor if you have any concerns, experts say there's a key difference between the general forgetfulness that comes with aging and the cognitive decline of dementia. Read on to find out what signs you should be looking out for.

bestlifeonline.com
Best Life

Best Life

New York City, NY
73K+
Followers
4K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

 https://bestlifeonline.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Depression#Brain Aging#Cognitive Decline#Memory Loss#Johns Hopkins Medicine#The Alzheimer S Society#Aha#Frequent Forgetfulness#Normal Aging#Confusion#Difficulty#Familiar Tasks#People#Things#Everyday Activities#Withdrawal#Spatial Relations#Recall#Hopkins#Social Activities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
Related
Diseases & Treatmentsdigg.com

Why People With Parkinson's Disease See Ghosts

A front-temporal disconnection in the brain could explain why people with Parkinson's disease believe they see ghosts. Around half of people with Parkinson's disease experience "presence hallucinations," a hallucination that causes them to sense a shadowy presence when nobody is actually there. A new study conducted using brain imaging and robotics shows that abnormalities in the frontal-temporal region in the brains of Parkinson's patients could be causing these hallucinations.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

Scientists Discover Surprising Possible Predictor of Dementia

Doctors may be able to test older people for early signs of dementia based on their driving patterns, a new study suggests. In the study, researchers from the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and engineering school analyzed data from the long-term study LongROAD (Longitudinal Research on Aging Drivers), which followed almost 3,000 older drivers for as long as four years. When the study began, the participants were active drivers between the ages of 65 and 79 and had no significant cognitive impairment and degenerative medical conditions.
Mental HealthL.A. Weekly

Sleeping Too Little May Increase This Group’s Risk Of Dementia

A new expansive study shows that middle aged people who get less than six hours of sleep a night are more likely to develop dementia decades later. Here’s a new reason to make sure you’re well rested. A new study found some links between lack of sleep and dementia. The research, which tracked over 8,000 people for 25 years, found that people who don’t get enough sleep in their 50s and 60s are more likely to develop dementia.
Mental HealthBayInsider

Study: Middle-aged people who sleep less than than 7 hours nightly may have increased risk of dementia

Middle-aged people who get less than seven hours of sleep a night could be at higher risk for developing dementia later in life, according to a recent study. The study, highlighted by the National Institute of Health, was led by Dr. Séverine Sabia of Inserm and University College London and published in "Nature Communications" on April 20, followed participants for less than a decade who were in their 50s, 60s and 70s.
Personal Financearcamax.com

Trouble managing money may be an early sign of dementia

After Maria Turner’s minivan was totaled in an accident a dozen years ago, she grew impatient waiting for the insurance company to process the claim. One night, she saw a red pickup truck on eBay for $20,000. She thought it was just what she needed. She clicked “buy it now” and went to bed. The next morning, she got an email about arranging delivery. Only then did she remember what she’d done.
HealthPosted by
SlashGear

Too much TV may put your brain at risk, but not for the reason you think

If you’re a couch potato now, the habit may be putting you at risk of cognitive decline later in life. That’s according to three new studies published by the American Heart Association, which found that moderate to high television consumption in midlife was linked to lower gray matter volumes and worse cognitive decline in older age.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

AHA News: Is It Normal Aging or Early Signs of Dementia?

WEDNESDAY, May 19, 2021 (American Heart Association News) -- Misplacing keys. Forgetting names. Struggling to find the right word. Walking into a room and forgetting why. Are these early signs of dementia? Or normal signs of aging?. It all depends on the circumstances, health experts say. To distinguish between changes...
MinoritiesPosted by
POZ

To Temper Effects of Cognitive Decline Among Women With HIV, Address Depression

HIV-associated neurocognitive disorder can be a drag on anyone’s well-being. But an analysis published in PLS One showed that quality of life especially drops among older, unemployed or underemployed women with depression—and particularly Latina or white women. Many studies have shown that people with HIV experience neurocognitive impairment and are...
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

How to Trick Your Mind to Forget Bad Memories

Everyone has bad memories. And the sooner you forget about them the better it makes you feel. But sometimes, some memories are so strong that they tend to stay with us forever. Depending on the situation, remembering such events or instances can be heart-wrenching for some of you. Especially when...
FitnessPosted by
Ladders

A super simple exercise may prevent dementia

There may not be a cure for Alzheimer’s Disease, but there are interventions that can slow it down. Squats, in particular, may soon be counted as a preventative measure. Damian M Bailey, professor of physiology and biochemistry at the University of South Wales’ Neurovascular Research Unit, recently sat down with journalist Michael Mosley to discuss ways to prevent dementia-related illness.
Cell PhonesPosted by
EatThis

This Popular Phone App May Prevent Dementia, Study Says

During a year of claustrophobic pandemic, many of us discovered new hobbies, skills, and habits. One of them is Zoom. Who knew that one can work, talk to family, and even party from our own bedroom using video calls—and that your new "You're On Mute" T-shirt will make people laugh on the street. Apart from connecting or annoying us, there is also a surprising effect that Zoom could have—chatting with friends and loved ones over Zoom, or other video-messaging apps, may help prevent dementia, a new study has found. Read on to discover how a video app can do that—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID And Should Tell Your Doctor.
Mental Healthgeorgia.gov

Change the way people think, act and talk about dementia

Dementia Friends is a global movement that is changing the way people think, act, and talk about dementia. By helping everyone understand what dementia is and how it affects people, each of us can make a difference for people affected by dementia. People with dementia need to be understood and supported in their communities.
HealthPosted by
Ladders

Your constant forgetfulness could be a sign of something much more serious

Most of us write off forgetfulness as something that comes with age. However, an alarming new study indicates that frequent memory lapses could indicate a much larger health issue, especially for women. What is thyroid fog?. Hypothyroidism is a condition that causes sufferers to produce inadequate amounts of certain important...
Healthliterock969.com

6 Steps To Keep Your Brain Healthy

Just as we need to take steps to keep our bodies healthy, we need to keep our brain in shape, too. Our lifestyle has a profound impact on our brain. Everything we eat and drink, the exercise we do, how well we sleep, the way we socialize, and how we manage stress are all critically important to our brain health.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

9 Everyday Habits That Might Lead to Dementia, Say Experts

"Growing evidence indicates that people can reduce their risk of cognitive decline by adopting key lifestyle habits," says the Alzheimer's Association. "When possible, combine these habits to achieve maximum benefit for the brain and body. Start now. It's never too late or too early to incorporate healthy habits." Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID and Didn't Know It.