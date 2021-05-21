newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Borderlands Movie: Randy Pitchford Shares An Update

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGearbox president Randy Pitchford has offered a small update on the Borderlands movie that is currently filming in Budapest with a huge cast of big names. Writing on Twitter, he teased something about Jamie Lee Curtis, who plays Tannis, while he also talked about his role in the production. Regarding...

www.gamespot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Black
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Gina Gershon
Person
Cliff Bleszinski
Person
Eli Roth
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Kevin Hart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borderlands Movie#Gearbox#Super Mario Bros#Atlas Jack Black#Pitchford Point#Praise Pitchford#Comic Books#Claptrap Kevin Hart#Canon#Independent Storylines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Borderlands: Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, and More Pose for First Set Photo

Production on the Borderlands movie is gearing up and star Kevin Hart has revealed a post on Instagram where he's assembled the cast of the highly anticipated video game adaptation. "The 'Borderlands' gang is finally together.... let’s gooooooo," Hart wrote on Instagram, appearing in the photo alongside co-stars Haley Bennett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana Greenblatt, and Florian Munteanu, plus director Eli Roth. The movie is scheduled to film in Budapest, Hungary but Lionsgate has not yet set a release date for the film, though summer 2022 seems like a good place for the movie to land. Check out the cast photo together below!
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Zack Snyder Wants To Create A Shared Video Game And Movie Universe

Zack Snyder has been incredibly busy in recent months. Not only were we all enamoured with the release of the Snyder Cut of Justice League, but the director is also about to release Army of the Dead on Netflix on May 21. With all the action movies he's been involved with this year and his heavy involvement with nerd culture in general, we couldn't help but ask if he had any interest in working in games. And the answer is yes - Zack Snyder would love to work on a game.
Video GamesGamespot

Gearbox CEO Responds To Rumor Of New Borderlands Spin-Off

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford has responded to rumors that the studio is co-developing a new Borderlands game with another studio. He said directly that these rumors are false. Pitchford went on to say that Gearbox would be the lead developer of any future Borderlands game, and there would be no co-development.
MoviesComicBook

Angelina Jolie Reveals She's Seen The Full Eternals Trailer

Angelina Jolie has casually let it slip that she's seen the Eternals trailer - she just wasn't aware that the rest of us haven't! Jolie was doing a video interview recently, in which the subject of Marvel's Eternals movie was brought up. According to Jolie, "I saw the trailer but it's not out yet - is it?" The interviewer informed her that "All we got is you doing this [makes sword fight pose], and I was like 'I'm Sold!'" The Eternals' first-look footage debut with the Marvel Studios Phase 4 sizzle reel trailer that dropped this week, giving fans updated release dates and production reveals on a handful of MCU films.
EconomyKotaku

Randy Pitchford, What The Hell Are You Talking About

I’m generally able to follow along with Gearbox president Randy Pitchford’s manic energy, but two tweets he made this morning have thrown me for a loop. He’s not really announcing Borderlands 4, is he?. It all started with a rumor. Two days ago, UK outlet Gamereactor reported. Borderlands is on...
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Borderlands Boss Claims They're 'Working On The Big One'

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford hasn't always had the best track record when it comes to business decisions, but he's consistently been an enthusiastic supporter of Gearbox's flagship franchise, "Borderlands." After a rumor leaked that "Borderlands 4" might be on the horizon, Pitchford sent out a series of bizarre tweets that has fans buzzing. In fact, he confirmed that Gearbox is currently working on "the big one."
MoviesComicBook

Fantastic Beasts 3: Mads Mikkelsen Calls Trying to Copy Johnny Depp's Grindelwald "Creatively Stupid"

Following news of Mad Mikkelsen taking over the role of Gellert Grindelwald in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts sequel after Johnny Depp's departure, fans have wondered how the newcomer will interpret the villain, with the actor himself confirming how "creatively stupid" it would be to attempt to replicate what Depp has conveyed in the previous two films. Luckily, the mystical and magical nature of the series means it will be easier for viewers to accept not only a new look for the character, but also an entirely new approach to the villain. Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently set to hit theaters on July 15, 2022.
MoviesIGN

Next Superman Movie Will Reportedly Be Led By Black Actor, Director - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

WB confirms Black Superman plans, according to anonymous sources talking to The Hollywood Reporter. WB's search for both a Black director and actor for their next Superman movie is moving forward. According to anonymous sources, Warner Bros. and DC are "committed" to hiring a Black director, with the script for the movie being written by Ta-Nehisi Coates and produced by J.J. Abrams. Ta-Nehisi Coates, is no stranger to the superhero genre, as he has written acclaimed comic book runs on Captain America and Black Panther, the latter of which influenced the smash hit Black Panther movie. Though we don't know who might be stepping into the role of the Man of Steel as WB's Black Superman, THR sources note that this incarnation of Superman, potentially our first on-screen Black Superman, will not be part of the overall DCEU. It'll be a standalone outing in the DC universe, much like Matt Reeves' upcoming The Batman and Todd Phillips' Joker. And similar to Philllips' Joker, the report states that one option under consideration is having the Superman movie be a period piece, taking place in the 20th century. Will Michael B Jordan workout in this DC Comics movie taking on a Black Superman comic book? We'll have to wait and see! Many have speculated that Micheal B. Jordan could be attached to portray Black Superman in the new Superman movie. The rumor mill has been spinning for a couple years now that Micheal B. Jordan would be stepping into the role of the Man of Steel, especially because he signed a first look deal with Warner Bros. for his production company, Outlier Society, back in 2019. There's been a #BlackSuperman in the comics, even a Black Wonder Woman, but it'll be refreshing to see this extraterrestrial from a planet far away depicted in a way we've never seen before on-screen in a potential Superman reboot. In other DC news, Zack Snyder was initially afraid to stand with the fans in support of The Snyder Cut campaign for #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. Speaking to The Sunday Times, Zack Synder shared that he was worried Warner Bros. might come after him if he publicly expressed how he too was all for his true vision being realized. He said, "I was more worried the studio would sue me. Do something to silence me." And finally, we've got our first images from the set of the HBO prequel to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragons! We'll be discussing all this entertainment news on today's episode of IGN The Fix: Entertainment with Akeem Lawanson!
Moviesdelmarvalife.com

Movie Review – Mortal Kombat (2021)

Editor’s note: The views and opinions expressed in this review are solely those of Marlon Wallace and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of WBOC. This film is based on a video game that came out in 1992. It was a very popular arcade game that eventually was available in homes on Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis consoles. It was simply a game where two people fought each other in a martial arts contest. The first live-action film was adapted in 1995. It was a box office success. The sequels didn’t fare well, but that 1995 film was a hit. Obviously, due to the nature of the source material, it was made to be a part of the long list of martial arts films and part of the martial arts genre, which has more of a root in Asian culture. Masters in the form like Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan dominate the genre. In terms of choreography and talent or skill, that 1995 film is nowhere near the level of even the least work from Bruce Lee or Jackie Chan. Even though both those masters could do things that felt a step down, the 1995 film really felt like it was aimed more at children or young people rather than adults. I’m not an expert in martial arts films, but I would compare that 1995 flick to other children’s films like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990) or even children’s television like Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers (1993).
Video Gamesvg247.com

New Borderlands spin-off is in development – reports

It looks like the next Borderlands game is closer than many of us assumed. The next Borderlands game is apparently not a numbered sequel, but some sort of interesting spin-off. That’s according to a Gamereactor report, which suggests that we’ll be hearing about it officially soon. GamesBeat reporter Jeff Grubb...
BusinessPosted by
GamesRadar+

Gearbox CEO hints at new Borderlands projects

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford is teasing new Borderlands-related developments, saying they're "working on the big one." Just below, you can see a tweet from Randy Pitchford's Twitter account yesterday on May 6, addressing rumors that Gearbox would be outsourcing development of a new Borderlands spin-off. Pitchford shot down the rumor, while stirring up speculation that Gearbox is working on something else related to the Borderlands series.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Lucasfilm Reportedly Wants Steven Spielberg To Direct A Star Wars Movie

Between the two of them, bearded best friends Steven Spielberg and George Lucas have been responsible for some of the greatest sci-fi movies ever made, as well as teaming up to create the Indiana Jones franchise and bestow fans with one of cinema’s all-time best trilogies, and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.
Video GamesComicBook

"Big" New Borderlands Game Teased

It sounds like the team at Gearbox Software could already be hard at work on the next major installment in the Borderlands franchise. According to a new tweet from company CEO Randy Pitchford, the studio is currently looking to bring on a number of new developers that want to work on the popular looter-shooter series in the future.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Penn Jillette Joins “Borderlands” Film

Magician and comedian Penn Jillette has revealed that he’s scored a role in the Eli Roth-directed film adaptation of the “Borderlands” video game franchise at Lionsgate. Jillette, one half of the duo known as Penn & Teller, will shortly fly to Budapest to film his role alongside the film’s stacked cast including Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Black, Edgar Ramirez and Gina Gershon among others.
Video GamesRomesentinel.com

Review: Bloody fight scenes dominate ‘Mortal Kombat’

Blood, gore and impressive fisticuffs are exactly what you’re going to get when you decide to watch a “Mortal Kombat” movie. If only those things could be paired with decent writing. The Mortal Kombat video games have been a staple for nearly three decades at this point, having long since...
MoviesMovieWeb

Joker 2 Is Still Being Planned at Warner Bros.

Though much remains mysterious about the nature of the project at this point, it seems Warner Bros. still intends to make Joker 2. Director Todd Phillips and star Joaquin Phoenix have been pretty quiet on that front over the last year or so following the first movie's big night at the Oscars in 2020, with Phoenix taking home Best Actor for his work as the iconic comic book villain. But now we have word that the studio is still pursuing a follow-up to the R-rated DC adaptation.
Moviesepicstream.com

Batman Forever Producer Hypes Up Release of 'Darker' Joel Schumacher Cut

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Say what you will about Batman Forever but it isn't as bad as some fans claim it to be and while it's nowhere near the caliber of Batman 89 or even Batman Returns, it's still a pretty good watch every now and then and I can even go as far as saying that still holds up quite well. However, it can't be denied that the film's overall tone which had a little silliness served as a haunting foreshadowing of what's to come with its follow-up Batman & Robin going full-on camp and ditching all the darkness and grittiness that made the first two films so iconic.
Moviesawardswatch.com

‘Wrath of Man’ review: Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie are back to their old action flick tricks

It’s been 23 years since Guy Ritchie helped launch Jason Statham as a reliable action-thriller star in 1998 with Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. The duo came together one more time in 2005 for Revolver, so it’s fascinating to see them reunite a staggering 16 years later for Wrath of Man, a killer, beat-em-up shootout that calls back to the violent crime epics where these two really got their start.