First Alert Forecast (5/21AM)

I've lived in so many places in my life, I never really had the chance to develop an accent for myself. At least, I don't hear one until I get really tired on those long fishing trips. But I hear accents in all the places I spend my time at. Small towns all over Southwest Oklahoma all sound similar in that drawl, but it's not something I hear very often here in Lawton. That's not to say you don't hear accents in Lawton, believe me, I hear them too. You'd know instantly that one of my buddies is from New York long before he goes full-vegan and tells you about how he's from New York. But I don't hear that Southern Accent much.