newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawton, OK

First Alert Forecast (5/21AM)

By Lexie Walker
kswo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An atmospheric river continues to flow over eastern Oklahoma producing spotty showers. An atmospheric river is simply a narrow concentrated tropical plume of moisture. Almost think of it like a lazy river in terms of looks. All they simply do is enhance moisture content in areas on a large scale. For this Friday, most of the rain chances will stay east of I-35 but for those along highway 81 could see some light rain showers as the day goes on. High temperatures will warm into the 80s! Expect upper 80s out west with low 80s east. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph.

www.kswo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
City
Lawton, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Of Mexico#Thunderstorms#East River#First Alert Forecast#Kswo#Precipitation Chances#Moderate Rain Chances#Spotty Showers#Southeast Winds#Widespread Rain#Moisture Content#Eastern Oklahoma#Western Gulf#I 35#Instability#Okla#Tennessee Valley#Great Basin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KJYO KJ103

Severe Weather Could Bring Hail, Tornados To Oklahoma

Expect some wild weather in Oklahoma City from now until Tuesday evening. Strong to severe storms are predicted to develop starting on Monday afternoon and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service's Norman office. The worst of the storm will be in the southwestern part of the state and towards the Texas panhandle, but hail and damaging winds will likely find their way towards Oklahoma City as well.
Lawton, OKkswo.com

Lightning strike responsible for Lawton storm siren sounding Sunday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - If you were in east Lawton Sunday morning, you may have heard a storm siren going off despite there not being a tornado or severe weather in the area. Comanche County Emergency Manager Michael Merritt said lightning struck close to the storm siren causing it to go off and briefly causing the power to flicker in the area.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Z94

What Do They Mean When The Skies Go Green In Oklahoma?

While storm season is off to a seasonably late start, it might be time to go over some of the stuff that normally comes up during this time of year. I hope you're prepared for the current forecast with your tornado precaution plans, a little stockpile of necessities, plenty of blankets and pillows in your safe space, etc... I trust everyone in the house knows that plan so when the sirens do start singing the state song of Oklahoma everybody knows where to be in that moment. But what about everything that leads up to it?
Atoka County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Caddo; Canadian; Carter; Cleveland; Coal; Comanche; Cotton; Garvin; Grady; Greer; Hughes; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnston; Kiowa; Lincoln; Logan; Love; Marshall; McClain; Murray; Oklahoma; Payne; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole; Stephens; Tillman; Washita FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flood Watch for flash flooding...flooding of creeks and rivers...and flooding of low lying areas continues for * portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman, and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wichita, and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Lawton, OKkswo.com

7News First Alert Weather: Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - For tonight, party cloudy and cool with overnight lows falling into the low 50s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. On Friday, mostly sunny skies with highs topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds will increase out of the south at 10-20 mph. Storms will develop along the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles and will progress from west-to-east during the evening hours. While storms are expected to weaken as they approach Texoma, a few showers and storms are possible for areas west of I-44.
Comanche County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Comanche, Jefferson, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Comanche; Jefferson; Stephens FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Comanche County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Comanche, Cotton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. OKC031-033-180545- /O.NEW.KOUN.FL.Y.0026.210517T1739Z-210519T0000Z/ /WLTO2.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 1239 PM CDT Mon May 17 2021 The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for the East Cache Creek near Walters. * From this afternoon to Tuesday evening. * At 11:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 16.3 feet. * Action stage is 15.0 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Forecast...The East Cache Creek is expected to rise to a crest of 17.0 feet this evening. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Some inundation of bottomlands may occur along and near the creek in southern Comanche County and Cotton County. Target Area: Comanche; Cotton The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Oklahoma East Cache Creek near Walters affecting Comanche and Cotton Counties.
Atoka County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Carter; Coal; Comanche; Cotton; Garvin; Jefferson; Johnston; Love; Marshall; Murray; Pontotoc; Stephens FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Comanche County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Comanche, Grady, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Comanche; Grady; Stephens The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Grady County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Stephens County in southern Oklahoma East Central Comanche County in southwestern Oklahoma * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 1248 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Lawton, Marlow, Rush Springs, Bray, Sterling, Alex, Bradley, Agawam, southeastern Fort Sill, Central High, Acme and Cox City. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Caddo County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Comanche, Grady, Greer, Hughes by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Caddo; Canadian; Cleveland; Comanche; Grady; Greer; Hughes; Jackson; Kiowa; Lincoln; Logan; McClain; Oklahoma; Payne; Pottawatomie; Seminole; Stephens; Tillman; Washita FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Carter County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Carter, Comanche, Garvin, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carter; Comanche; Garvin; Greer; Hughes; Jackson; Jefferson; Kiowa; Seminole; Stephens; Tillman FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Comanche County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Comanche, Kiowa, Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 00:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Comanche; Kiowa; Tillman The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Comanche County in southwestern Oklahoma South central Kiowa County in southwestern Oklahoma North central Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1229 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Manitou, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Snyder, Mountain Park, Indiahoma, Manitou and southwestern Fort Sill. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Caddo County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Kiowa, Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening weather conditions. Target Area: Caddo; Comanche; Cotton; Kiowa; Tillman SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southeastern Kiowa...eastern Tillman...Cotton...southwestern Caddo...Comanche...western Clay Wichita and Archer Counties Until 130 AM CDT AT 1254 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from 4 miles southeast of Cooperton to 6 miles west of Chattanooga to near Holliday to 6 miles southwest of Archer City, moving east at 35 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of nickels Wind gusts to 50 MPH Minor flooding in areas of poor drainage
Lawton, OKPosted by
107.3 PopCrush

Lawton Is So Diverse, Hearing A Southern Accent Is Odd

I've lived in so many places in my life, I never really had the chance to develop an accent for myself. At least, I don't hear one until I get really tired on those long fishing trips. But I hear accents in all the places I spend my time at. Small towns all over Southwest Oklahoma all sound similar in that drawl, but it's not something I hear very often here in Lawton. That's not to say you don't hear accents in Lawton, believe me, I hear them too. You'd know instantly that one of my buddies is from New York long before he goes full-vegan and tells you about how he's from New York. But I don't hear that Southern Accent much.
Comanche County, OKkswo.com

Election day for towns in Southwest Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It’s election day for a couple of towns across Southwest Oklahoma. In Comanche County, a proposition for Bishop Public Schools is up for a vote. City improvement propositions are on the ballot in Rush Springs and Hollis, and in Jackson County, a special sales tax is up for consideration.
Comanche County, OKkswo.com

Results are in for several Southwest Oklahoma elections

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Voters in several Southwest Oklahoma areas made their voices heard in a number of elections Tuesday. In Comanche County, voters failed to pass a school bond for Bishop Public Schools. Although it got 57% approval, it did not get the 60% supermajority needed to pass. That...