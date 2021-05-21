Months after death from cancer, a former Argosy student wins his case for debt relief

What if President Joe Biden doesn’t cancel student loans?. Here’s what you need to know. It’s possible that Biden won’t cancel your student loans. Despite the lobbying from progressives and the pressure to enact up to $50,000 of student loan forgiveness, Biden, ultimately, may decide not to cancel student loan debt. Most recently, Biden didn’t include student loan cancellation in the latest stimulus package. This doesn’t mean he doesn’t want your student loans cancelled. Biden supports of $10,000 of student loan forgiveness, and since becoming president, he has cancelled $2.3 billion of student loans. However, he may not be able to enact student loan cancellation by executive order unilaterally without further congressional authorization. The answer to that question, or at least a legal opinion, will be at the center of a memorandum that U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will deliver to the president in the coming weeks. The Education Department, under President Donald Trump, wrote in a legal memo that the president doesn’t have existing unilateral authority to cancel student loans. Biden’s Education Department may reach the same or a different conclusion. However, the Education Department can only recommend; Biden will be the final decisionmaker.