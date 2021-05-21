newsbreak-logo
Months after death from cancer, a former Argosy student wins his case for debt relief

By Danielle Douglas-Gabriel
Washington Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile battling advanced colon cancer, Robert Armour never wavered in his legal fight for student loan cancellation after the abrupt closure of his school, Argosy University-Schaumburg in Illinois. His effort paid off. Nearly 1½ years after suing the Education Department and former education secretary Betsy DeVos, Armour succeeded. Before leaving...

#Colon Cancer#Debt Relief#Student Debt#Student Loan Debt#Federal Student Loans#College Loans#The Washington Post#Argosy Locations#Student Loan Cancellation#Federal Student Aid#Federal Loans#Federal Court#Bankruptcy#Financial Obligations#College Students#Loan Forgiveness#School#Education Secretary#Treatment#Payroll
