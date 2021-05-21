newsbreak-logo
Richard Malone Wants To Change the Way We See Designer Eileen Gray

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a turbulent year with disruptions and setbacks, the sun-drenched French Riviera will welcome an exhibition looking at the legacy of Irish architect, furniture designer, and pioneer of the modernist movement, Eileen Gray. Curated by the London-based Irish designer and multidisciplinary artist Richard Malone, Making and Momentum: In Conversation with Eileen Gray imagines a dialogue between Gray, Malone, and seven prominent Irish artists and artisans.

