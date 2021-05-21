Richard Malone Wants To Change the Way We See Designer Eileen Gray

After more than a year without art fairs, Frieze New York is back. But this highly anticipated pandemic-era edition looked a little different. Rather than setting up shop in the usual sprawling tent on Randall’s Island, some 60 international galleries occupied the Shed, the multidisciplinary performing arts space in Hudson Yards on Manhattan’s West Side. Visitors, of course, were also subject to strict COVID-19 guidelines. Despite these tweaks, it was a pleasure to leave the house and see such an abundance of art—and people—outside of a museum. And though the in-person show closed to the public May 9, you can still take part through Frieze’s expanded virtual viewing room of 160 exhibitors through Friday, where you can watch interviews with architect Annabelle Selldorf, performance artist Marina Abramović, and more.