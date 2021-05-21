newsbreak-logo
Review: 43110 Folk Fairy BeatBox

brickset.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMusicians representing a wide variety of musical genres feature in the Vidiyo sets and next month the folk music violinist in 43110 Folk Fairy BeatBox will be joining their ranks. She's very colourful and has a wonderful pair of wings!. Unsurprisingly, the design of the BeatBox itself has not changed...

brickset.com
