Review: 43110 Folk Fairy BeatBox

Long-awaited full-length release comes to life in journey through uncertainty. Flashback to a year where the world was first introduced to a front-facing iPhone camera, Les Misérables was released on the silver screen and Lebron James won his first championship. All of these events seem so far from today. This is exactly how fans of Bowerbirds felt until this month. Featuring three members now—Phillip Moore, Beth Tacular and Yan Westerlund—they have come a long way in terms of musicality and membership since their birth in North Carolina. With their release of a new poetic, highly introspective album entitled becalmyounglovers, it ends an eight-year period without a full-length project from them. This album functions as a depiction of uncertainty in love, but also as a hopeful beacon that you can come through better and stronger.