Illinois College softball ready for NCAA Tournament

The Routt softball team came from behind to beat Triopia 15-12 in Jacksonville Monday afternoon. Triopia led 6-2 after two innings, but Routt struck back with eight runs in the third to take a 10-6 lead. The Rockets added two runs in the fourth inning and three in the fifth to make it 15-8. Triopia rallied for three runs in the sixth and one in the seventh, but Routt hung on for the win.