Illinois College softball ready for NCAA Tournament
The Illinois College softball team had played in the Midwest Conference Tournament for the past five seasons but had come away disappointed every time — until this year. “Our student-athletes, they’re just gritty,” said IC coach Meghan Roman, whose team rallied to win the last two games against Lake Forest Saturday to claim the first MWC Softball Championship in school history. “I mean, our team has been gritty all year.”www.myjournalcourier.com