POTUS

Letter: Republican Party must kick the destructive Trump habit

Buffalo News
 1 day ago

The majority of Republican Party leadership is addicted to Donald Trump. Or perhaps more accurately, it is addicted to Trump-style funding raising employing a never-ending series of diatribes founded upon perpetual expressions of victimhood and manufactured outrage. That can be the only explanation why party leaders would continue any association with the former president. Over the past four years, Trump has shown himself to be a weak and ineffectual leader consumed with his own self-interest, and certainly not worthy of leadership of either the Republican Party or the nation.

Congress & CourtsSioux City Journal

PATRICK BUCHANAN: Did the GOP just dodge a bullet?

When he took the floor of the Senate to reject the Democrats' Jan. 6 Commission, Mitch McConnell may have salvaged his party's chances to recapture the House in 2022. For that commission, being spun as a "bipartisan" effort to learn what "really happened" in the Capitol that fateful day, is a Democratic scheme to have the left's version of events on Jan. 6 enshrined as the official history of the United States.
Congress & CourtsTimes Union

Letter: Republican leadership based in lies

America watched the Republicans in Congress replace Rep. Liz Cheny, R-Wyo., with Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, as third in line in the party. I would have thought that one of the requirements for a major leadership role would be a dedication to the truth and facts. Obviously not anymore. Stefanik...
Electionstucson.com

Letter: The Truth and the GOP

In the movie, 'A Few Good Men' there is a line that is appropriate for many 'today's Republican party--You can't handle the truth. More appropriate, You Won't Accept th Truth. The truth is, no evidence of widespread voter fraud exists and judges, many appointed by Trump ruled in over 50 courts there is nothing that could or would reverse the truth that Donald Trump lost a clean election by over seven million votes nationwide.
Congress & CourtsGriffin Daily News

Republican Party now the party of the 'Big Lie'

Republican Party now the party of the ‘Big Lie’. With the ouster of Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership position the Republican Party has shown that they are now the party of the “Big Lie.” I suspect that many Republican Congress members do not believe Dishonest Donald’s lies, but are afraid of him. Millions of gullible Republican voters believe the lies and many of the members of the House and Senate worry about the next election.
Presidential Electionazpbs.org

Arizona Election Audit’s affect on Republican Party

GOP political analysts Chuck Coughlin, President of HighGround, and Lorna Romero, Owner of Elevate Strategies discussed the GOP fighting over the ballot audit and election. What does this mean for the future of the party? And what about future elections like in 2022? Will this disenfranchise voters if the GOP keeps saying you can’t trust the process then why would their base feel safe voting?
Grass Valley, CAUnion

Joan Lewis-Szalay: Finally a Republican I can respect

I am a registered Democrat and have had no respect for the Republican Party since they started backing Trump. Now, because of Liz Cheney, I have a Republican I can respect. I really appreciate what she has done, siding with the rule of law. How in the world can Republicans...
POTUSWashington Times

Congressional scorecards lose punch in Trump's GOP

Rep. Liz Cheney wasn’t the only one bruised in the House Republicans’ recent leadership dustup. Congressional scorecards also took a beating. The voting scorecards that conservative groups have used for decades to keep GOP lawmakers in line proved of little utility in assessing the political standing of Rep. Elise Stefanik. Her voting record, which was at best tepid by conservative standards, couldn’t stop her promotion to the No. 3 leadership spot when measured against the backing of former President Donald Trump.
Presidential Electionpublicradiotulsa.org

Inhofe: Objecting To Electoral College Results Hurts Country, Helps Dems

Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) told a conservative group on Wednesday that he believes there are two main threats to the American electoral system: Democrats pushing to move from the Electoral College to a national popular vote in presidential races; and Republicans who are delegitimizing the Constitution by objecting to Electoral College results.
Boston, MAwgbh.org

As GOP Reckons With Trumpism, Baker Defends His Brand Of Republicanism

As his party debates the role of former President Donald Trump, Gov. Charlie Baker defended his brand of Republicanism Thursday, saying centrist viewpoints aid a state government dominated by Democrats. "I still think here in the Commonwealth, which is where I spend my time, the Republican Party is an appropriate...
POTUSMSNBC

'It's going to happen': Trump's ex-lawyer says indictment coming

Citizen Donald Trump now stares down a criminal probe in New York, and prosecutors are putting pressure on the Trump Organization's CFO Allen Weisselberg. Insiders like Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen say Weisselberg knows everything about Trump's finances and will be a key figure in the case. Cohen joins MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss the latest in the investigation. Trump and Weisselberg have not been charged and have not admitted to any wrongdoing.
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

Ron Johnson Says House Republicans Voted for 1/6 Commission Because of ‘Media Pressure’: They ‘Look at Me as Roadkill’

Senator Ron Johnson (R- WI), one of the Republicans most vocally denouncing the idea of a 1/6 commission, said House GOP members voted for it because of “media pressure.”. Johnson insisted on Wednesday night that what happened on January 6th was not an insurrection because, as he argued, “By and large it was peaceful protests except for there were a number of people, basically agitators that whipped the crowd and breached the Capitol.”
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
PennLive.com

The soul-less party of Trump | PennLive letters

When Kevin McCarthy favors Marjorie Taylor Greene over Liz Cheney, the Republican Party has gone down the rabbit hole of Trumpism. It would appear that traditional conservatism has been replaced with appealing to the darker angels of Republicans. Conspiracy theories and the ravings of Tucker Carlson have replaced any thoughtful discussion based on evidence or facts. The Big Lie triumphs in order to get votes.
ImmigrationTahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: Conservatism now disinformation, retaliation

As the GOP continues its cult-like following of Donald Trump, the party is championing autocracy over democracy. It is obvious that Trump is wielding just as much power over the Republicans as he did when he was president, and the badge of loyalty seems to be to buy into the conspiratorial fantasy that President Joe Biden stole the election, despite no evidence of widespread fraud and over 60 lawsuits that were denied, dismissed, or withdrawn.
ElectionsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Politicians must compromise and ditch party loyalty

Regarding “Biden’s agenda: What can pass and what faces steep odds” (April 29): I have been pondering for years, and now more than ever, why do the politicians feel the only way they can vote is along party lines? They should vote for what is good for the country and not just for their party. They should sit down and talk things over and negotiate.