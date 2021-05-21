Letter: Republican Party must kick the destructive Trump habit

The majority of Republican Party leadership is addicted to Donald Trump. Or perhaps more accurately, it is addicted to Trump-style funding raising employing a never-ending series of diatribes founded upon perpetual expressions of victimhood and manufactured outrage. That can be the only explanation why party leaders would continue any association with the former president. Over the past four years, Trump has shown himself to be a weak and ineffectual leader consumed with his own self-interest, and certainly not worthy of leadership of either the Republican Party or the nation.