We’re nearing the summer, and a wide variety of species of fish can be caught in the next few weeks and months. We’ve all heard of the summer doldrums and the dog days of summer, and those phrases often create thoughts of slow fishing. While it is true that we need to adapt our fishing techniques to be successful in the summer, it’s also true that fish are eating machines in the warmer months of the year. Food for the fish is plentiful, but the warmer water means that the fish will be eating more often.