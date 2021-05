The Flash movie recently went into production and there is a whole lot for fans to look forward to, especially when it comes to the movie's Batmen. Both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck are expected to reprise their roles as the Dark Knight, and there have been some exciting set photos that tease the return of Wayne Manor. Earlier this week, the Twitter account @RutStamSound took to the social media site to show off some new images, which appear to feature some action at the iconic location.