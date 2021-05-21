Violet Pictures TV Pipeline Bursting: Soviet Spy Drama, Anti-Nuclear Activist Romance, Boris Becker Biopic in the Works (EXCLUSIVE)

"Should I marry someone I don't love?" Peccadillo Pictures in the UK has released an official UK trailer for the indie drama Carmen & Lola, a Spanish love story between two Roma women. This premiered in 2019 in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar at the Cannes Film Festival, and it played at the London, Palm Springs, and Santa Barbara Film Festivals, but has never been released in the US yet. Like every other woman she has ever met, Carmen, from a Roma suburb in Madrid, is destined to be married to a man of her parent's choosing. But one day she meets Lola, an uncommon Romani woman who dreams about going to university, draws bird graffiti and likes girls. Heaving with the passion and determination of a love denied, filmmaker Arantxa Echevarría's Carmen & Lola "thrusts us into the customs, music and revelry of Romani culture, as seen through the eyes of two young women driven by their desire to live as one." Starring Rosy Rodríguez as Carmen, Zaira Romero as Lola, with Moreno Borja, Carolina Yuste, & Rafaela León. Take a look.