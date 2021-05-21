Ready to Take a Cruise?

'Tis the season for suns out, buns out, but if you’re attempting to plan the perfect getaway on the water, you’ll have to wait just a little longer. Despite two cruise ships—the Carnival Breeze and Carnival Vista—docking at the Port of Galveston for the first time since May 2, 2020, they aren’t allowed to sail with passengers from the United States just yet. They will be some of the first cruises to set sail after our nation's cruise ban lifts, but before that happens, the Centers for Disease Control Prevention must update its cruise ship safety requirements, including testing guidelines for crew members and assessing the ship's ability to handle Covid-19 onboard.