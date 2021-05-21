Dry today but, thunder showers for Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Friday, we are going to see some very slim rain chances late. Late tonight, a line of storms will develop along the Texas/New Mexico border. Once that happens, it could try and reach Texoma. If it sustains itself, we could see some rain chances in our northwestern counties. However, most if not all of us will stay dry. The high for today is 80 with mostly sunny skies. Storm chances return late Saturday night. A line of storms will develop out west. Once this happens, it will move into our western counties. Saturday will be warm. We will have a high of 81 with mostly cloudy skies. Sunday, more storms are in the forecast. We will see scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Storm chances continue for the rest of the 7-day forecast.