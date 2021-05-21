newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

ShowBiz Minute: Diana, Harry, Hip-Hop

hartfordcitynewstimes.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam, Harry condemn BBC over "deceitful" Diana interview; "I was afraid": Prince Harry, Oprah discuss mental health; Legends come out for hip-hop museum ground breaking. (May 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/d2d6b6e0e4764d3a9ff7a47bd0ae4546.

www.hartfordcitynewstimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Prince Harry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Showbiz#British Royal Family#Breaking News#Ap Archive#Legends#Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Can Prince Harry and Prince William Get Along for the Sake of the Princess Diana Tribute?

When Prince Harry and Prince William had a casual conversation at Prince Philip’s funeral last month, it was the first time the brothers had seen each other in more than a year. Though they reportedly exchanged texts after Meghan Markle and Harry sat down for a conversation with Oprah in March, a family friend told Vanity Fair that the brothers didn’t use the opportunity to heal their years-long rift. Their next opportunity to have a conversation will come in July, when Harry will travel to England for a Kensington Palace ceremony in honor of Princess Diana. Though Harry and William are both planning to attend the ceremony, the Sun has reported that they will not be giving a joint address.
Celebritieshartfordcitynewstimes.com

ShowBiz Minute: BRIT Awards, Stone, Williams

Dua Lipa wins big at BRIT Awards; Emma Stone and Zoe Saldana share personal mental health struggles; Wendy Williams wax figure unveiled at Madame Tussauds. (May 12) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/c11de7a70e2c4a57bf07ca94e41a9f26. News In Your...
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Prince Harry thought about quitting royal life in his 20s

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prince Harry compared his royal experience to being on “The Truman Show” and “living in a zoo.”. The Duke of Sussex said during a Thursday episode of the “Armchair Expert” podcast that he contemplated quitting royal life on several occasions while in his 20s. He spoke candidly with host Dax Shepard about keeping his relationship with Meghan a secret and dealing with the U.K. media scrutiny.
MusicFinger Lakes Times

ShowBiz Minute: Avicii, Webby, Eurovision

Sweden's Ericsson Globe gets a new name: AVICII ARENA; Webby Awards go to Fauci, Oprah, DuVernay and Pharrell; First 10 acts qualify for Eurovision Song Contest final. (May 19) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/c3a8596ca0db4ccfb94f2d66a6cd82c9.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Deceitful Princess Di Interview ‘Should Never be Aired Again’: Prince William

Prince William and Prince Harry both responded Thursday to a damning investigation into the “deceitful” ways BBC reporter Martin Bashir scored his career-making interview with Princess Diana. “The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life,” Prince Harry said in a statement. “What deeply concerns me is that practices like these—and even worse—are still widespread today. Then, and now, it’s bigger than one outlet, one network, or one publication. Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed.”
Sex Crimeshartfordcitynewstimes.com

ShowBiz Minute: Masterson, Schwarzenegger, 'Friends'

Actor Masterson's ex says she had to pull hair to stop rape; Schwarzenegger, Abrams make pitch for movie theater return; Full trailer released for "Friends: The Reunion." (May 20) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/1d928fe69e124187878c6ca4696944ad.
Mental Healthhartfordcitynewstimes.com

'I was afraid': Prince Harry, Oprah discuss mental health

In his new series for Apple TV+, "The Me You Can't See," Harry, The Duke of Sussex, admits he used to feel overwhelmed with anxiety about flying into London after traveling. It was a place where he felt trapped and hunted by cameras. Harry admits those old feelings resurfaced when he flew back in April for the funeral of his grandfather, Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, after more than a year away. He was able to cope using skills learned in therapy. (May 20)
Celebritieswcn247.com

The Diana Interview: A look at the pivotal moment in time

LONDON (AP) — The respected British broadcaster BBC is facing questions about its integrity following a scathing report on its explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana. Britain’s justice secretary said Friday that the government would review the rules governing oversight of the BBC after an investigation found that one of its journalists used “deceitful behavior” to secure the interview and the corporation obscured this misconduct for 25 years. Diana, who was already separated from Prince Charles, said her marriage had failed because Charles was still in love with an old flame, Camilla Parker Bowles. The interview marked the first time Diana had offered her side of the story in what was dubbed “the war of the Windsors."
Celebritieslaineygossip.com

Diana, William, and Harry: Past and Present

Man, what a collision of royal news the last 24 hours, all of it connected and complicated, with the past coming back to haunt the present and the present folding itself into the past. Let’s start there with the release of the Dyson report that found that Martin Bashir lied to Princess Diana, repeatedly, to get her to participate in the now infamous Panorama interview on BBC and then the BBC covering it up. Which means that what she said in the interview was influenced by the shady circumstances that led to her agreeing to it. And many are drawing a direct line between that interview and its fallout to decisions that were made in its aftermath.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Prince Harry Says Archie's First Words Included "Grandma Diana"

In his new Apple TV+ docuseries The Me You Can't See, Prince Harry revealed sweet new details about Archie Harrison, his 2-year-old son with Meghan Markle. Among them: Some of Archie's first words were "Grandma Diana." Harry said: "I've got a photo up in his nursery...and it was one of the first words that he said. Apart from 'mama', 'papa', it was then 'grandma', 'grandma Diana'. It's the sweetest thing but at the same time makes me really sad."