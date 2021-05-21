ShowBiz Minute: Diana, Harry, Hip-Hop

Man, what a collision of royal news the last 24 hours, all of it connected and complicated, with the past coming back to haunt the present and the present folding itself into the past. Let’s start there with the release of the Dyson report that found that Martin Bashir lied to Princess Diana, repeatedly, to get her to participate in the now infamous Panorama interview on BBC and then the BBC covering it up. Which means that what she said in the interview was influenced by the shady circumstances that led to her agreeing to it. And many are drawing a direct line between that interview and its fallout to decisions that were made in its aftermath.