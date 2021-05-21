newsbreak-logo
Musk Tells Moscow Tesla May Build Plant in Russia Eventually

NewsMax.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk spoke warmly of Russia during a Kremlin-sponsored event for students, praising its history of achievements in space and expressing openness to one day building a Tesla Inc. factory in the country. The chief executive officer took questions for roughly 45 minutes at the invitation of Dmitry Peskov, the...

Businessinsideevs.com

Elon Musk: Tesla Is Close To Establishing A Presence In Russia

Automotive News reported earlier today that Tesla CEO Elon Musk made comments related to a future presence in Russia. More specifically, the vocal CEO actually said that he thinks Tesla is "close to" establishing a presence in Russia, the largest country in the world. According to the report, Musk also...
Economyindustryglobalnews24.com

THE U.S. AND RUSSIA SHOULD HOLD MORE TALKS SAYS ELON MUSK

• The Tesla CEO said that his electric vehicle company was close in order to establish a presence in Russia and was looking whether it could open production units there. As the relations between the United States and Russia hit an all-time low, one of the richest man on the planet and the Founder CEO of Tesla Inc. Elon Musk has called for a greater dialogue between the two in order to make them better.<....
BusinessLong Beach Press-Telegram

Musk says Tesla looking at Russia for production hub

MOSCOW – Elon Musk said on Friday that Tesla was close to establishing a presence in Russia and was looking at whether it could open factories there. Addressing an event in Russia via video link, Musk said the company already had production sites in China and the United States, but was looking at opening production facilities in other parts of the world.
BusinessRedorbit.com

Elon Musk Indicates Possibility of Tesla Factory in Russia in Q&A Event

In a recent question-and-answer session with Russian students, Elon Musk said that Tesla may consider constructing a factory in Russia. The comments came during his participation at the Russian “New Knowledge” forum via a video call, during which he covered a broad range of topics, including electric cars, his plans for Mars, and even the possibility of alien life.
Businessteslarati.com

Tesla’s Top 3 (accidental) PR campaigns that defy advertising logic

Tesla has never run commercials, and it doesn’t have a Public Relations or Advertising Department. Evidence over the years suggests that it doesn’t need one as the company’s products, events, and uncommonly vocal CEO Elon Musk have shown that spending money on commercials is overrated. Instead, they’ve let the company do its own talking, and despite not spending a dollar on ads, it’s arguably the most talked-about car company on the planet.
Aerospace & Defensetechnewsinc.com

Elon Musk and the NASA chief praised Beijing’s prowess

The arrival of the Chinese rover Zhurong to Mars was welcomed by the head of SpaceX as well as the current director of NASA, who has asked Congress for more resources for his agency. Current Director of the US Space Agency, Bill Nelson, as well as President of SpaceX, Elon...
BusinessPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Could Tesla Build a Factory in Russia?

Tesla is looking to expand. Tesla CEO Elon Musk says that the electric vehicle and clean energy company is eyeing several possibilities for new Tesla factories. In a Moscow conference on May 21, Musk said that Tesla is considering building a factory in Russia. Musk made the statement during the New Knowledge forum, an educational conference.
StocksValueWalk

C3.ai Stock Is Just the Sort of Investment Vladimir Putin Wants You To Buy

In the end, the hype over AI stock makes us weaker as a country. A few years ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that whoever becomes the leader in artificial intelligence “will be the ruler of the world.” Predictably, that sent shockwaves across the globe but particularly in western nations as this admission only incentivized companies like C3.ai (NYSE:AI), drawing investors excited about the prospects for AI stock.
BusinessJalopnik

How Serious Is Tesla About Russia?

Tesla wants another new frontier, everyone’s favorite ex-CEO-turned-fugitive just lost a case against his former employer and a Corvette plant is going to be a little quiet next week. All this and more in today’s Friday edition of The Morning Shift for May 21, 2021. 1st Gear: Elon’s Looking At...
BusinessPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk Flirts Hard With Russia in Kremlin-Backed Forum

Elon Musk told a Kremlin-sponsored forum that he is thinking about opening a Tesla plant in Russia. But he also said he’s an alien, so maybe don’t hold your breath for a ribbon-cutting any time soon. “I think we’re close to establishing a Tesla presence in Russia, and I think that would be great,” Musk said, according to Bloomberg News. “Over time, we will look to have factories in other parts of the world, potentially Russia at some point.” The Wall Street Journal reports that the billionaire, who is a U.S. government contractor through his SpaceX rocket company, also called for warmer relations between Washington and Moscow. “There is a lot of talent and energy in Russia,” Musk said. “There should be more dialogue and communication between Russia and the United States.” As for whether Musk really thinks he’s an alien, the Journal says he was joking.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Tesla cars barred from some China government compounds - sources

FILE PHOTO: Tesla vehicles are parked outside a building at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound during a meeting between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing, China, January 9, 2019. Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others....
PoliticsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Putin warns would-be aggressors: Moscow ‘will knock their teeth out’

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin alleged Thursday that some of the country’s foreign foes dream about biting off pieces of the country’s vast territory, warning that Moscow would “knock their teeth out” if they ever try. In strong remarks during a conference call with officials, the Russian president noted...
BusinessTelegraph

Bring Tesla to Teesside, Ben Houchen tells Elon Musk

Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen has told Elon Musk that his region would host a new Tesla factory "in a flash" in a direct pitch to the billionaire. Issuing a Twitter plea to the US tech tycoon after The Telegraph revealed growing speculation that Mr Musk could seek to build a UK factory, Mr Houchen said: "Hartlepool and the Tees Valley still stand ready to deliver a new Gigafactory - Just say the word."