newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Arctic has warmed three times faster than Earth since 1971, says report

By Vishwam Sankaran
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38SM9T_0a6lTAea00

In five decades, the Arctic has warmed three times more than the Earth’s average temperature increase due to global warming, faster than previously thought, a new report says.

Several climate indicators in the Arctic such as temperature, precipitation, snow cover and sea ice thickness show rapid changes currently underway that may have far-reaching consequences throughout the world, including on global sea-level rise, the report warned .

The report was published by the Arctic Monitoring and Assessment Programme (AMAP) and its findings were discussed at a meeting of the Arctic Council – an intergovernmental forum of eight countries including Iceland, Denmark, US and Canada, promoting cooperation in the region.

Analysing changes in several key climate parameters in the Arctic between 1971 and 2019, the researchers behind the AMAP report, said the region is undergoing recent increases in the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events like rapid sea ice loss, Greenland ice sheet melt and wildfires.

During this period, they said the near-surface air temperature in the Arctic increased by 3.1 degrees Celsius – three times faster than the global average.

This is more than the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)’s conclusion in a 2019 report that the Arctic surface air temperature likely increased “by more than double the global average”.

The new AMAP report also noted that precipitation in the region, including rain and snow fall, rose by 9 per cent but added that there was no particular trend in snowfall patterns.

“There has been an increase in extreme high temperatures and a decline in extreme cold events. Cold spells lasting more than 15 days have almost completely disappeared from the Arctic since 2000,” the report noted.

The council also warned that these changes are causing a fundamental transformation of terrestrial, coastal, and marine ecosystems that may strongly affect the food security and livelihoods of indigenous communities living in the region by altering the distribution of fishes, microscopic planktons, and other mammal species, disrupting the whole food-web.

Based on the latest climate models, the report said the annual mean surface air temperatures in the Arctic could rise to 3.3–10 degrees Celsius above the 1985–2014 average by 2100, depending on the course of future global greenhouse gas emissions.

Citing other latest climate models, it said the first instance of a largely sea-ice free Arctic may arrive before 2050.

“The probability of an ice-free Arctic summer is 10 times greater under a 2°C global warming scenario compared with a 1.5°C scenario,” the report noted.

The report specifically cautioned about the effects of melting permafrost in the region – long frozen soil that can release potent greenhouse gases like methane when they thaw – potentially causing a vicious cycle of accelerated global warming.

While permafrost in the Arctic has warmed by about 2-3 degrees Celsius since the 1970s, at many colder sites of the frozen soil the warming rates have been greater than any since 1979.

According to the report, extreme precipitation following a consistent rate of long-term permafrost warming can trigger thermokarst erosion in the Arctic that can release large quantities of methane and other greenhouse gases.

“Without action, we will soon reach a dangerous turning point and the Arctic as we know it will be gone by the end of the century,” Iceland Minister for the Environment and Natural Resources Guðmundur Ingi Guðbrandsson reportedly said at the Arctic Council meeting.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

130K+
Followers
75K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Un#Arctic Sea#Greenland Ice Sheet#The Arctic Council#Amap#Un#Ipcc#Melting Permafrost#Sea Ice#Air Temperature#Extreme Precipitation#Global Sea Level Rise#Surface#Methane#Snowfall Patterns#Frozen Soil#Extreme Weather Events#Potent Greenhouse Gases#Iceland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
News Break
Environment
News Break
Global Warming
News Break
United Nations
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Daily Mail

Climate change has shifted Earth's POLES: Faster ice melting under global warming is causing the magnetic north and south poles to drift around the surface of our planet

Rising global temperatures caused by humans are to blame for shifts in the Earth's magnetic field, a new study claims. Chinese researchers reveal melting glaciers from climate change caused shifts in the Earth's mass in the mid-1990s. This change in mass caused the movement of the magnetic poles to turn...
Earth ScienceThe Guardian

How melting glaciers have accelerated a shift in Earth’s axis

The axis of the Earth has shifted and moved the locations of the north and south poles. The poles have always wandered very gradually on the globe but in 1995 the north pole turned away from Canada towards Russia and accelerated over the next 15 years, 17 times faster than the previous 15 years.
Fairbanks, AKFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Warming Pacific waters likely adding to Arctic sea ice loss

For the past decade, scientists have observed several years of abnormally low sea ice extent. While most of the cause has been attributed to a warming Arctic climate, a new study from the University of Alaska Fairbanks has found evidence that warming waters outside of the Arctic are impacting sea ice as well.
EuropePhys.org

'Earth's power': Iceland volcano's lava geysers thrill visitors

Iceland's Fagradalshraun volcano lies quiet for a spell before suddenly spewing red molten lava geysers high into the air, visible from the capital Reykjavik in an awe-inspiring display. The volcano, which sprang into life in mid-March in the Geldingadalir valley near Mount Fagradalsfjall, has drawn visitors from around the world,...
Environmentyaleclimateconnections.org

Artists chronicle climate change in the Arctic and Antarctic

Rising 20,310 feet above sea level, Alaska’s Denali is the tallest mountain in North America, and when it is fully visible – a relative rarity since it frequently is enshrouded in cloud – the mass of rock and ice is mesmerizing. The mountain was out in its full glory when...
SciencePhys.org

There may be up to 70 times more hydrogen in Earth's core than in the oceans

High-temperature and high-pressure experiments involving a diamond anvil and chemicals to simulate the core of the young Earth demonstrate for the first time that hydrogen can bond strongly with iron in extreme conditions. This explains the presence of significant amounts of hydrogen in the Earth's core that arrived as water from bombardments billions of years ago.
Congress & CourtsUSNI News

Report to Congress on Changes in the Arctic

The following is the May 17, 2021, Congressional Research Service report, Changes in the Arctic: Background and Issues for Congress. Foundation (NSF) is the lead federal agency for implementing Arctic research policy. The Arctic Council, created in 1996, is the leading international forum for addressing issues relating to the Arctic. The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) sets forth a comprehensive regime of law and order in the world’s oceans, including the Arctic Ocean. The United States is not a party to UNCLOS.
Environmenthealththoroughfare.com

This is the Hottest Place on Earth – New Research Details

As new research emerges, we find out that Death Valley is no longer the hottest place on Earth. Not just one but two places actually dethroned it. A new temperature record has surpassed the record of 56.7 degrees Celsius (134.1 degrees Fahrenheit), and as per researchers’ findings, setting foot in these places is the worst.
Environmentajot.com

Arctic Council misses chance to address black carbon emissions from shipping

Responding to the Arctic Council Reykjavík Declaration signed today by Arctic foreign ministers under the Chairmanship of Iceland, the Clean Arctic Alliance noted the Arctic Council’s plans to “update” its ambitious black carbon target agreed in 2017, but expressed frustration that the Arctic Council has not done more to prioritize reducing black carbon emissions from shipping.
EnvironmentPosted by
InsideClimate News

New Arctic Council Reports Underline the Growing Concerns About the Health and Climate Impacts of Polar Air Pollution

The Arctic is now warming three times as fast as the global average, and faces an ongoing barrage of dangerous climate and environmental pollutants, Arctic Council experts warned at the start of their meetings in Reykjavik, Iceland this week. Black carbon, or soot, remains high on the list of concerns because of its negative effect on human health and because it accelerates the Arctic meltdown by darkening snow.
Earth Sciencegoodmenproject.com

Almost All the World’s Glaciers Are Shrinking—and Fast

Glaciers are a sensitive indicator of climate change—and one that can be easily observed. Regardless of altitude or latitude, glaciers have been melting at a high rate since the mid-​20th century. Until now, however, the full extent of ice loss has only been partially measured and understood. The new study...
EnvironmentPosted by
Grist

As Arctic broils, world leaders convene in Iceland to talk climate change

Across most of the Northern Hemisphere, trees are leafing out, birds are chirping, and April showers are giving way to May flowers. But in parts of the Arctic Circle, spring weather has already come and gone and a staggering heat has descended on the fringes of the region. Temperatures in parts of Russia, along the edges of the Arctic ice sheets, hit 86.5 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday — 68 to 75 degrees hotter than average for this time of year. The heat wave broke local records in Northwest Russia, and temperatures could continue rising in the coming days.
Environmentearth.com

Arctic warming is not properly represented in climate targets

The global climate goals defined in the Paris Agreement must be reevaluated to account for the consequences of accelerated Arctic warming, according to a new report from the Woodwell Climate Research Center. More than five years ago, the Paris Agreement set specific standards for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and limiting...
WorldPhys.org

World's largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica: European Space Agency

A huge ice block has broken off from western Antarctica into the Weddell Sea, becoming the largest iceberg in the world and earning the name A-76. It is the latest in a series of large ice blocks to dislodge in a region acutely vulnerable to climate change, although scientists said in this case it appeared to be part of a natural polar cycle.
EnvironmentIFLScience

Step Aside Death Valley, The Hottest Surface Temperature On Earth Is Actually Here

If you ask people where the hottest place on Earth is, most will reply “Death Valley". However, that’s not necessarily true. Furnace Creek in California’s Death Valley holds the official record for the highest air temperature on the planet, clocking a scorching 56.7°C (134.1°F) on July 10, 1913. While some dispute the validity of the temperature recording (and even if they do, the next record-breaker is still Furnace Creek just nine days earlier), that’s the official hottest temperature according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).