newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Gohmert admits people think he's 'the dumbest guy in Congress' in speech immediately mocked for its stupidity

By Gino Spocchia
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1prCMJ_0a6lT9r600

A Texas Republican was mocked for admitting that people think he is “the dumbest guy in Congress ,” after a speech also ridiculed for it’s stupidity.

On Thursday, Louie Gohmert stood in front of Congress and rambled on about college admission tests (SATs), Black Lives Matter campaigners destroying “western-style families”, and Democrat senator Bernie Sanders sending American billionaires to “gulags”.

“We were doing better on our SATs until president Carter created a department of education,” Rep Gohmert told the House, “[and] when I took it I did very well, it got me into the honours program at [Texas] A&M”.

“I’m sure that shocks people that think I’m the dumbest guy in Congress”.

Rep Gohmert’s complaints about the department of education were afterwards ridiculed, because SATs scores, in fact, begun to fall before its creation in 1979.

According to statistics from PrepScholar , average American scores for maths and critical writing fell from 521 and 505 in 1974, to 512 and 498 in 1975 — four years before Jimmy Carter, a Democrat, founded a department of education.

Joy Reid , a correspondent and TV anchor for MSNBC, wrote: “Submitted without comment...”.

“He's lying about the time frame of SAT scores falling so he's probably lying about his scores also,” another critic wrote on Twitter , “SAT scores started falling in the sixties at about the same time Gohmert was taking his.”

“Any grown ass middle aged man who still feels compelled to brag about his SAT score is indeed the ‘dumbest man in Congress’,” added another.

“If Louie Gohmert has the self-awareness to know that people say he's the dumbest guy in Congress,” a Twitter critic wrote, “does that make him no longer the dumbest guy? Or just the most aware dumbest guy?”

Also on Thursday, the Texas Republican told Congress: “I read last year that one of the basic goals of Black Lives Matter was to destroy western style families”.

In fact, it removed a section of it’s website about "disrupt[ing] the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure., and according to PolitiFact , did not call for the destruction of “western style families”, but a move away from relying on it.

Rep Gohmert also accused the Democratic party and senator Sanders — who has called for a tax on wealth — of “taking money” from US billionaires “to win”, and then “you’ll either go to a gulag, or you’ll be put to death”.

The false allegations were also ridiculed, with a Twitter user writing: “Louie Gohmert gets crazier every year. I'd say that you can't make this s**t up but he does it every time.”

The Independent

The Independent

130K+
Followers
75K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
Louie Gohmert
Person
Joy Reid
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senator Bernie Sanders#Texas Republican#House#A M#Prepscholar#Msnbc#Politifact#The Democratic Party#Stupidity#American Billionaires#Matter Campaigners#Black Lives Matter#President Carter#Sats Scores#Gulags#Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Twitter
Related
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Tulsi Gabbard takes a stand against woke liberal racism

Tulsi Gabbard’s time in Congress may have come to an end, but the Hawaii Democrat continues to serve as a valuable liberal voice willing to critique her own side. The former congresswoman’s latest bold stance came on Friday when she called out a prominent elected Democrat whose addiction to identity politics had gone so far as to become openly racist.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Ted Cruz’s Army flub shows he’s not even good at being right-wing

What was Ted Cruz thinking? I’ve been asking myself this question with increasing frequency. Perhaps it began when the Texas Senator took a sinfully ill-advised trip to Cancún while his state was in the midst of a dire weather emergency in February. Then, there was the recent occurrence in which he attempted to make light of that trip – eliciting reactions that can be best summarised as a resounding “NOPE”. And now, Cruz has apparently convinced himself it would be a good idea to go after *checks notes* the US military.On Thursday, Cruz shared on Twitter a TikTok video contrasting...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Democrats’ very real nightmare scenarios on Stephen Breyer

Thanks to coincidences and some bare-knuckle politics by GOP leaders, Democrats are staring down the most conservative Supreme Court in decades. And this past week, they got a reminder about how pivotal that could be. The court decided to take up a key abortion case that conservatives hope the newly 6-3 conservative court could use to unravel Roe v. Wade.
Congress & Courtsarcamax.com

Manchin Is Not the Media's McCain

The bad news for liberals arrived on the front page of the May 18 Washington Post under the mild-mannered headline "Hopes dim for Democrats' bills on election oversight." That's a nicer headline than "It's Toast." Mike DeBonis began by reporting that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has approached the For...
Congress & Courtsnewsandguts.com

Quote Of The Day: Louie Gohmert

Texas Rep. Louis Gohmert stepped in it once again during a meandering speech on the House floor Thursday. Gohmert, a favorite target for critics on social media, put the bullseye squarely on his back when he began talking about SAT scores. At one point, he seemed to be saying that people did better on SAT scores before then-President Jimmy Carter formed the U.S. Department of Education in 1979, which statistics don’t necessarily support.
Congress & CourtsDispatch

America deserves the facts about the Capitol attack, whether Republicans like it or not

From Donald Trump on down, Republicans are increasingly opposed to investigating the Jan. 6 riot. Democrats must find the truth with or without them. It makes no sense to expect congressional Republicans to be willing partners in any effort to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack that the FBI has labeled domestic terrorism. Their former president's partisans stormed the building, and they themselves are trying to erase history.
MinoritiesMSNBC

Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn't think white people can be terrorists

In the weeks after the 9/11 terrorist attack, former President George W. Bush famously declared in a joint address to Congress: "Either you are with us or you are with the terrorists." Apparently to today’s Republicans, that axiom only applies if the terrorists are brown or Black — because when it comes to the overwhelmingly white mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the GOP is doing everything it can to whitewash and downplay the attack.
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Why it matters that Ted Cruz endorsed Russian propaganda (again)

A couple of years ago, U.S. officials invested a fair amount of time reminding American elected officials about the dangers of promoting Russian disinformation. In fact, the New York Times reported in November 2019 that U.S. intelligence professionals specifically informed senators and their aides that Russia was engaged in a lengthy campaign "to essentially frame" Ukraine for Moscow's attack against our 2016 elections.
POTUSWashington Times

Trump midwifed a new GOP, but his moment is fading

A month ago, this column predicted that we had seen the peak of the Biden administration. Most people were reticent to come along with that notion, but on Tuesday, Gerard Baker over at the Wall Street Journal finally joined us. The subsequent month has not been kind to President Biden....