The Detroit Lions are the NFL’s version of ‘Last Chance U’
There’s this great show on Netflix that I’m sure a lot of you have already watched. It’s called “Last Chance U.” The first two seasons of the docu-series follows the East Mississippi Community College football team that carries a lot of players that had a shot at Division 1 football and failed for a myriad of reasons. With their initial football dreams deferred, the players headed to the JUCO leagues in an effort to rehabilitate their college careers and head back up to the upper level of college football.www.prideofdetroit.com