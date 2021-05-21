newsbreak-logo
MLB

Offishial news, 5/21/21: Sugar Kings take the field; scorer’s error

By Ely Sussman
fishstripes.com
 1 day ago

The LoanDepot Park health and safety measures have been modified. As of today, fans are no longer required to wear masks. and beginning July 5, the venue will return to its full seating capacity. Check the bottom of this article for more homestand highlights. I joined Amazin' Avenue Audio for...

Related
MLBchatsports.com

Offishial news, 5/7/21: Angels DFA Pujols; Rojas ties Strange-Gordon

FiveThirtyEight gives the Marlins a 51% chance to win their series opener against the Diamondbacks. In the midst of another sub-replacement-level season for another disappointing Angels team, future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols has been designated for assignment despite still being owed tens of millions of dollars in the final year of his contract. Let’s see if anybody takes a flier on Pujols once he is officially released.
MLBfishstripes.com

Offishial news, 5/10/21: Jazz and Oso nearly ready; NL East injury scares

FiveThirtyEight gives the Marlins a 46% chance to win their series opener against the Diamondbacks. Jorge Alfaro and Jazz Chisholm Jr. will both begin minor league rehab assignments with Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday. Assuming no setbacks, that lines them up to be reinstated from the injured list by the end of the weekend.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/12/21

SNY | Coby Green: The Yankees received some unexpected and unfortunate news on Tuesday with the announcement that third-base coach Phil Nevin tested positive for COVID-19. Nevin had been fully vaccinated, but still tested positive with a “breakthrough case.” Nevin is doing well, but he and fellow Yankees coach Reggie Willits are quarantining. Willits’ own positive test was reported after the game (along with a support staff member). No players were considered close contacts, and according to Gerrit Cole, the team will continue to play through its schedule. More than 85 percent of the Yankees’ roster is vaccinated.
Los Angeles, CAspotonflorida.com

Offishial news, 5/14/21: Zach Pop's journey; The Chris Rose Rotation

The latest Miami Marlins coverage as they prepare to face the Dodgers in Los Angeles. New Marlins Game Recap Your browser does not support HTML5 video. New Marlins Farm System Report FiveThirtyEight gives the Marlins a 31% chance to win their series... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 15:16.
MLBfishstripes.com

Offishial news, 5/12/21: Most lopsided Marlins loss of 2021; all eyes on Jacksonville

FiveThirtyEight gives the Marlins a 40% chance to win their next game against the Diamondbacks. Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jorge Alfaro each played a half-game for Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday—at second base and catcher, respectively—to kick off their minor rehab assignments. They combined to go 1-for-6 at the plate. Fish...
MLBfishstripes.com

Offishial news, 5/17/21: City Connect success; podcast mailbags

Full details on the Marlins City Connect uniforms that the team will be wearing this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Miami’s opponent for that series is the Mets, who suddenly have serious injury concerns. Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil are being placed on the injured list and it’s unclear whether or not Jacob deGrom will be ready to return from the IL.
MLBFakeTeams

MLB DFS picks for 5/20/2021: Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves have been a letdown offensively this week, but they still carry a .188 ISO on the season, which is tops in the league. And against right-handed pitchers—which Atlanta faces today—they carry a .191 ISO. This mark is second in the majors, behind only the Red Sox. Right-handed starter Wil Crowe profiles more like a low leverage relief option, and he has not impressed during his brief time in the bigs. He is generating more ground balls and soft contact this year than last, but he walks plenty (11.2%) and doesn’t strike many out (19.1%). On the year it’s 10 walks against 17 strikeouts over 20 2⁄3 innings, for reference. He has a 4.35 ERA and 1.35 WHIP, but I think the .276 BABIP and 11.1% HR/FB rate will course correct soon enough, maybe starting today. If so, that’s good news for Atlanta’s sticks.
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/19/21: Noelvi Marte, Derek Jeter, and Mike Trout

Hello everyone and happy Wednesday! Yeah, the Mariners can’t hit. But we here at Lookout Landing can sure provide links!. At least the Baby M’s are seeing success on the field. Noelvi Marte went 3-for-3 with three walks and a homer yesterday and now has an absurd stat line for...
MLBTimes Union

San Francisco-Cincinnati Runs

Giants fifth. Mauricio Dubon doubles to deep left field. Mike Tauchman singles to left field, tagged out at second, Jesse Winker to Eugenio Suarez to Jonathan India. Mauricio Dubon scores. Kevin Gausman singles to left field. Austin Slater grounds out to shallow infield, Eugenio Suarez to Tyler Stephenson. Kevin Gausman to second. Buster Posey singles to center field. Kevin Gausman to third. Darin Ruf called out on strikes.
MLB6abc

Marlins visit the Phillies following Rogers' strong showing

LINE: Phillies -123, Marlins +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Miami heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Rogers. Rogers pitched 7 2/3 innings, surrendering one run on five hits with eight strikeouts against Philadelphia. The Phillies are 11-12 against opponents from the NL East....
MLBfishstripes.com

MIA 3, PHI 1; Rogers Quiets Phils’ Bats

Death, taxes, and superb outings from Trevor Rogers. With recent memory that has been personified by uncertainty, these three have been utter guarantees. A night after the normally great Marlins’ bullpen blew a late 3-1 lead, Don Mattingly and co. turned to Rogers, the consensus best pitcher for the team thus far in 2021, to get them back in the win column.
MLBSacramento Bee

Verdugo, Martinez power 5-run 1st, Red Sox top Blue Jays 7-3

Alex Verdugo and J.D. Martinez hit back-to-back homers during a five-run first inning, Garrett Richards won his fourth straight decision and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-3 on Wednesday night. Kiké Hernández and Christian Vázquez also went deep for the Red Sox, who are 13-6 on...
MLBnumberfire.com

Yesterday's Perfect MLB DFS Lineups: Tuesday 5/18/21

Ever finish a night of daily fantasy baseball and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Yesterday's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our daily fantasy baseball tools, where you...
MLBfantasypros.com

Statcast Review: Jon Gray, Mitch Haniger, Adolis Garcia (2021 Fantasy Baseball)

Just when you thought the sprint that was the 2020 season was strange, here comes 2021. We’re getting weekly no-hitters, batting average down across the league, Tony La Russa publicly shaming his own player for hitting a home run and then praising an opposing team for throwing at said player, and a ton of injuries to some of the best players in the game. Baseball is a wild game, but that’s why we love it. And now that we’re more than six weeks into the season, we have a significant pool of data to evaluate.
Baseballfangraphs.com

The Sleeper and the Bust Episode: 929 – The Daily No Hitter

The latest episode of “The Sleeper and the Bust” is live. Support the show by subscribing to our Patreon!!. Corey Kluber No Hitter (0:00) Would we even get Ohtani in 2nd rd? – Poll (3:55) Dylan Moore to IL w/calf (11:49) Tyler O’Neill to IL w/finger (15:20) Mike Moustakas to...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Sandy Alcantara, Marlins stifle Phillies

Sandy Alcantara tossed six shutout innings while Garrett Cooper homered, tripled and drove in three runs to lift the Miami Marlins past the host Philadelphia Phillies 6-0 on Thursday. Alcantara (2-3) allowed two hits, struck out nine and walked three. Miguel Rojas added two hits, including a home run, while...
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Frazier, Newman and bullpen help Pirates outlast Braves

ATLANTA — It wasn’t a walkoff, although it’s doubtful Kevin Newman is counting. Shoot, the Pirates shortstop might be too busy keeping track of Adam Frazier’s hits, which has been a tall task these days. The same for logging the important performances from the Pirates bullpen. The Pirates earned a...
MLBCBS Sports

Houston Astros

Garcia (2-3) allowed two runs on three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in five innings. He earned the win Thursday versus Oakland. Two of the three hits against the right-hander left the yard as Garcia allowed solo home runs to Mark Canha and Tony Kemp. It was an otherwise solid start for Garcia, who has yet to yield more than three runs in an appearance. The 24-year-old has a 3.38 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 47:15 K:BB in 40 innings across nine games (seven starts). He lines up for a tough matchup next week at home versus the Dodgers.
MLBColumbian

Mariners swept away by Tigers, 6-2

SEATTLE — Tarik Skubal struck out a career-high nine in his first win of the season, Harold Castro drove in three runs and the Detroit Tigers beat the Seattle Mariners 6-2 on Wednesday night. Skubal (1-6) scattered four hits over five innings, showing emotion at key points as he helped...