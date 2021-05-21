Offishial news, 5/21/21: Sugar Kings take the field; scorer’s error

The Atlanta Braves have been a letdown offensively this week, but they still carry a .188 ISO on the season, which is tops in the league. And against right-handed pitchers—which Atlanta faces today—they carry a .191 ISO. This mark is second in the majors, behind only the Red Sox. Right-handed starter Wil Crowe profiles more like a low leverage relief option, and he has not impressed during his brief time in the bigs. He is generating more ground balls and soft contact this year than last, but he walks plenty (11.2%) and doesn’t strike many out (19.1%). On the year it’s 10 walks against 17 strikeouts over 20 2⁄3 innings, for reference. He has a 4.35 ERA and 1.35 WHIP, but I think the .276 BABIP and 11.1% HR/FB rate will course correct soon enough, maybe starting today. If so, that’s good news for Atlanta’s sticks.