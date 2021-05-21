Severe Radiation Storms Pose Health Risk to Air Travel
Hubert and Aubry [2021] simulate the radiation impact of a very severe, but credible, space weather event on air travel, with a major focus on the busy routes across the North Atlantic. Their simulation looks at many real tracks followed by aircraft in March 2019, and estimates the radiation doses that would have accumulated on-board if exposed to a severe atmospheric radiation storm, such as that thought to have occurred in AD 774/775.eos.org