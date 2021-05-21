Rain & Rumbles Early Friday
The beneficial rain we've picked up this week will continue for our Friday, mainly the first half of the day. There is a very slim chance a strong storm or two may develop later this morning/early afternoon, however I believe the better chance for strong/severe storms today will be a bit to the east, into WI. Nonetheless, showers and rumbles of thunder will continue into the mid-day, becoming more isolated as the day goes on, before Friday's rain finally exits by the late-day hours. Look for a new half of an inch or more before it all wraps up!www.kaaltv.com