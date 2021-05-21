Rain & Rumbles Early Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Showers and storms are possible through the evening, then we dry out after midnight. Expect clouds to stick around for the entire night and for some patchy fog to develop in areas. Temperatures will be in the 40s or low 50s when we wake up Saturday morning. Don’t expect much sunshine on Saturday, as overcast skies dominate much, if not all of the day. Temperatures will be in the 50s for many with some 60s possible as well. We’re dry for much of the day, but more storms will fire in Colorado, southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska, then make their way north into the area late Saturday and Saturday night.