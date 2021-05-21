Facebook India combines Covid messaging with festive positivity and human goodness

Are Gen Z and Millennials part of social media groups? We’re breaking down their activity in two charts…. When Millennials first started to use social media, the medium was all about sharing something with as many people as possible. Broadcasting your life to a huge group of friends and strangers was novel, and exciting—but over time, the cons of oversharing to the masses became obvious. Social media has over Gen Z and Millennials’ lifetimes evolved into a mix of the public and the private, and in 2018 Mark Zuckerberg himself declared “we already see that private messaging, ephemeral stories, and small groups are by far the fastest growing areas of online communication.” But in the years since, a lot has changed in the social media landscape, including the rise of new platforms, and the growth of more niche spaces. So, are social media groups still an important part of social media for Gen Z and Millennials?