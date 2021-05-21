newsbreak-logo
Tennis

Simona Halep withdraws from French Open with calf injury

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Third-ranked Simona Halep withdrew from the French Open on Friday because of a calf injury.

The 29-year-old Romanian, who won the title at Roland Garros in 2018, tore a muscle in her left calf at the Italian Open and said it needs more time to heal. The French Open begins May 30.

“Withdrawing from a Grand Slam goes against all my instincts and aspirations as an athlete, but it is the right and only decision to make,” Halep said.

Halep is a three-time finalist at the French Open. She beat Sloane Stephens in the 2018 final in Paris for her first major singles title.

“The thought of not being in Paris fills me with sadness, but I will focus my energy on recovery, staying positive and getting back on court as soon as it is safe to do so,” she said.

Halep is the defending champion at Wimbledon, winning the title in 2019. Last year’s tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

