Effective: 2021-05-15 17:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fillmore; Olmsted; Winona The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Winona County in southeastern Minnesota Southeastern Olmsted County in southeastern Minnesota Northeastern Fillmore County in southeastern Minnesota * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 530 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chatfield, or 12 miles north of Preston, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Lanesboro around 555 PM CDT. Rushford around 605 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Saratoga, Arendahl, Rushford Village, Whalan, County Roads 6 And 33, Pilot Mound and Highway 30 And County 74. This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 232 and 237. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH