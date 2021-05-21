newsbreak-logo
Ishpeming, MI

Velodrome Coffee Company expanding to downtown Ishpeming

By Andrew LaCombe
WLUC
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette-based coffee company is expanding within Marquette County. The co-owners of Velodrome Coffee Company announced their plans Friday to move their coffee roasting operation and open a new café in downtown Ishpeming. The new location on the 100 block of S. Main St. is expected to open in July.

