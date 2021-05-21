newsbreak-logo
Pharmaceuticals

COVID-19: New Time Frame Provided For When Vaccine Booster Shots May Be Necessary

By Joe Lombardi
dailyvoice.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExecutives and experts at the center of COVID-19 pandemic response are now providing a more specific possible time frame for when Americans who were first to receive a vaccine dose may need to take a booster shot. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, speaking during an Axios event, said that the data...

Anthony Fauci
Americas
Health
Pfizer
Moderna
Pharmaceuticals
Public Health
Allergy
Vaccines
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthRoll Call Online

Biden health team plans for potential COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

Senators on Tuesday pressed President Joe Biden’s top health officials to address the slowing pace of COVID-19 vaccinations as an administration adviser raised the possibility that booster shots may be needed within the next year. “Everyone must have the opportunity to get vaccinated regardless of race, zip code, disability, primary...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Forbes

MRNA Vaccine Booster Shots Likely Required Within Six Months To Protect Against Covid-19 Variants

The majority of new infections in the US, Europe, and most other countries are now driven by variants. Until recently, the B.1.1.7 variant was the most dominant strain in the UK and throughout Europe and is prevalent in the United States as well. In South Africa the dominant strain is the B.1.351 variant; in South America, the P.1 variant. Now in India, three closely related strains, B.1.617.1, B.1.617.2, and B.1.617.3, are now running rampant. The B.1.617.2 variant has appeared in the UK as well. These variants of SARS-CoV-2 are highly transmissible, capable of reinfection, and cause more serious disease. They also introduce the distressing possibility that current generations of Covid-19 vaccines may not protect as well against these variants as they do original strains.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Benzinga

FDA Official Backs COVID-19 Booster Shots In Vaccinated People Within A Year: CNBC

Citing a top FDA vaccine regulator, CNBC reports that COVID-19 booster shots could be required in fully vaccinated people within a year. The current versions of the Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing the variants along with the original strain, said Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This "Danger"-Filled Warning

You've been told there's a "light at the end of the tunnel" for when this coronavirus pandemic will end, and yet no exact end appears within sight. There's vaccine hesitancy, the headlines say. Herd immunity is hard to pin down. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke yesterday at the "A Look Back, a Path Forward: A Town Hall Event," presented by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and gave some definitive answers about when we might be able to move on. Read on for 6 essential points that can save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise.
Public Healthadvisory.com

When will you need a Covid-19 booster shot? Here's what experts say.

As more Americans receive Covid-19 vaccines, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical advisor to the White House, said Americans will likely need Covid-19 booster shots within "a year or so" of being fully vaccinated. Is America's coronavirus future 'good,' 'bad,' or...
Public Healthupmc.com

What to Know About a COVID-19 Booster Shot

More than 100 million Americans have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The United States hopefully is headed toward stopping the spread of the disease. But researchers don’t know how long immunity from the currently authorized vaccines lasts. Public health experts also are carefully watching COVID-19 variants to see whether the vaccines...
Public HealthNewsbug.info

COVID-19 booster shot to be tested in the United Kingdom

The Brits are getting ready to roll up their sleeves again. Health officials in the United Kingdom are trying to be proactive in the fight against COVID-19, especially in ensuring that vaccinated people will be continually protected against variants or if the original vaccine does wear off by the fall.
U.S. PoliticsWHEC TV-10

COVID-19 booster shots to be free, if needed

(CNBC/WHEC) — COVID-19 booster shots will be free to the public if they are needed, the White House COVID-19 response team told lawmakers Tuesday. At a Senate hearing, Chief Science Officer David Kessler said the U.S. has the funds to purchase the next round and to assure if there are boosters they will be just as free as the last round.
Public Healthwesternmassnews.com

Health experts address possible COVID-19 vaccination booster shots

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many of you have been reaching out wondering if COVID-19 booster shots will be needed in the future and what that will look like. “The short answer is we don’t know yet,” said Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack. Health experts are pretty sure...
Pharmaceuticalshealthleadersmedia.com

CDC investigating potential rare side effect from Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

U.S. health officials are investigating a potential rare side effect from COVID-19 vaccines - an inflammation of the heart muscle called myocarditis. Scientists with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's advisory committee on vaccines has received more than a dozen reports of this condition appearing four days after vaccination.