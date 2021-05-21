Soggy & Mild End of the Week

Spotty showers and storms will continue through the area, mainly the first half of Friday. Spotty showers and storms will bring a new half of an inch to the area, with some community rain gauges picking up a little more. A strong storm or two will be possible as we make our way into the early afternoon, but that threat will be better to the east. Highs today are back in the upper 70s & the lower 80s, with temperatures like this being felt up north today & this weekend as well. Shorts will be needed, along with the umbrellas if you are heading up north for the weekend.