Kate White Tudor of White Tudor LLC is the primary author of this guest blog and represents NRDC in Washington state. Washington State has passed two leading laws on electric vehicles! The signing of these bills by Governor Inslee last week has helped ensure that people will be able to charge their EV as easily as buying gas (SB5192, Das) and will be able to charge their EVs at home, at work, and on the road as the state moves toward a new goal of all new passenger vehicles being zero-emitting by 2030 (HB 1287, Ramel).