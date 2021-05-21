Stephanie St. Clair, Harlem’s ‘Numbers Queen,’ Dominated the Gambling Underground and Made Millions

Until 3 July at Nicola Vassell Gallery, 138 Tenth Avenue, Manhattan. The American art dealer Nicola Vassell has opened her eponymous gallery with an exhibition of photographs by Ming Smith, best-known for her portraits of Black cultural figures and as the first Black woman photographer to have works acquired by the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA). The images reflect the many facets of Ming’s life, from her study of Microbiology at Howard University to her forays into fashion and dance. Pleasant surprises include images from her childhood home in Columbus, Ohio, and her travels overseas. In between, we see her otherworldly portraits of the musician Sun Ra and the entertainer Grace Jones that exist somewhere between stage illusion and reality, capturing the moment where one blurs into the other. Vassell says her goal for the gallery is to both strengthen and sustain the ecosystem of Black collectors, curators, and galleries who are custodians of the work of Black artists and their narrative.