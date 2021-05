OnFocus – Marshfield Fire and Rescue will be bidding farewell to one of its most decorated members this month. Jeff Barth has been serving the department since June 17, 1996 in multiple facets. The longtime business-owner and community member has served on committees, helped usher in the new era of Marshfield Fire and Rescue as they built a new building back in 2010 and has kept Marshfield citizens and their property safe for 25 years.