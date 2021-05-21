newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

LISTEN: Mike Guest & Nick Pumphrey Discussing ‘Dawn Days’ On The Inspired Surfers Project, Presented By Jimmy’s

By Wavelength
wavelengthmag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re pleased to announce that the Inspired Surfers Podcast presented By Jimmy’s is back for a second season, with episode one launching today. Over the coming months, Jim will once again sit down with a variety of guests who’ve drawn on their love of surfing and the outdoors to make transformative changes in their own lives and the lives of others, with a focus on mental health, inclusivity and environmental activism.

wavelengthmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Surfers#Creative Artists#Dawn Days#Love#Conversation#West Cornwall#Diving#Photographers#Master#Breakfast#Outdoors#British Isles#Lazy Starts#Swimmers#Episode Summary#Thurso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Skiing
News Break
Podcast
Country
Scotland
News Break
Surfing
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
PhotographyBBC

Photographer's sight loss inspires project

A photographer who experienced sight loss in lockdown said it was "more frightening than coronavirus". Karren Visser, who had already lost part of her sight, was told to prepare for the possibility of becoming completely blind. She said it made her "determined" to finish a project she is leading, Seeing...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 5/15 – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Breakdown of card for WrestleMania Backlash, differences between Jimmy and Jey Uso, contenders for new King of the Ring tournament (54 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure, Tom Colohue and Nick Barbati break down the card for WrestleMania Backlash, cover the differences between Jimmy and Jey Uso, and talk contenders for a new King of the Ring tournament.
TV & Videoskvi.com

LISTEN: Guest Host Kirby Wilbur, May 18 --3pm hour

3pm Topics: Back in the saddle again - the one and only Kirby Wilbur is this weeks guest host! // Remembering the eruption of Mt. St. Helens 41 years ago today // Rethinking how we're handling the homeless crisis // Is wind, solar and battery power really the future? // Dr. B. joins Kirby and gives his thoughts on how the Covid pandemic was handled // Listener calls.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Stream Jimmy Montague’s horn-fueled, ’70s-inspired new album ‘Casual Use’

Jimmy Montague of Perspective, a lovely hand to hold is releasing a solo album, Casual Use, this Friday (5/21) via Chillwave Records (pre-order), but "solo album" doesn't mean stripped-back or anything; just the opposite. Casual Use is a maximalist, horn-fueled, '70s-style baroque pop album, and Jimmy and his collaborators do justice to the music of that era. Jimmy says:
Interior DesignDesign Week

Interiors inspiration: Design Week’s favourite recent projects

This month’s selection comes from across the world, with projects from the likes of Georgia, Istanbul, Russia and London catching our eye. Following the reopening of non-essential retail in the last month, eco-friendly brand Pangaia took up residence in Oxford Street’s Selfridges store. To ensure an “immersive customer experience”, designer Bevan Roper led the project. Roper says it was refreshing to work with a brand where “sustainability was at the centre”, rather than a token gesture.
Entertainmentliterary-arts.org

Listeners’ Choice Survey, The Archive Project

We have heard over this past year that people enjoy revisiting Portland Arts & Lectures events as a part of the virtual experience. To celebrate this, we’re giving you a chance to select a lecture from the archives to hear again on our radio show and podcast, The Archive Project.
SportsPinkbike.com

Video: Remy Metailler Follows Chris Kovarik in Pemberton

Chris Kovarik is the corner master. Always rocks the flat pedals, drifts most of the time but also can be super-efficient. Some of you may remember that time where he put down 14 seconds to second place during his winning run in Fort William, 2002. For this video we rode...
PaintingsPinkbike.com

Video: Custom Painting a Tahnee Seagrave Inspired Marin Frame

When Marin calls us talking about custom frames, we always get a little excited about what wild ideas they’ve got. From Matt Jones’ one-off Alcatraz frame for his Design & Conquer project with Red Bull, to the candy pearl coloured Alpine Trail we created for one lucky competition winner out in the US, there’s never a shortage of wild designs when it comes to custom Marin frames.
RecipesHello Magazine

Exclusive: Saturday Kitchen's Matt Tebbutt shares his ultimate BBQ hack

Matt Tebbutt is here to save your bank holiday weekend with his genius guide for whipping up the ultimate summer BBQ. In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Matt also opened up about his role on Saturday Kitchen, describing the popular weekend cooking programme as his "dream job" ever since taking over from James Martin.
MoviesMovieWeb

Great White Poster Brings Scares, Flares and One Killer Set of Jaws

Altitude Media Group, Chop Shop Post, and Thrills & Chills are trying to ruin our fun in the surf by releasing a new movie poster for their upcoming film, Great White.﻿The poster depicts one of our heroines brandishing a signal flare mere feet from the gaping mouth of a ferocious great white shark. The poster is successful in portraying the vulnerability of open water as well as the helplessness of being in the presence of an apex predator.
Books & LiteratureBBC

A glimpse of Charles Darwin's 'paradise'

Charles Darwin, one of the most influential figures in human history, has been studied and written about numerous times over the years - but it’s his relationship with his childhood garden in Shropshire which is the subject of a new book being published this week. Unlike Down House in Kent,...
Portland, ORpdxfoodpress.com

Local Artist Mike Bennett Partners with Children’s Healing Art Project and Ecliptic Brewing to Raise Funds

Portland art icon Mike Bennett is mobilizing his huge fan base – including 1.5 million followers on TikTok – to support the local nonprofit, Children’s Healing Art Project (CHAP). In January 2021, Mike brought the solar system to North Portland by placing painted planets throughout the Mississippi neighborhood. He called it his Planetary Promenade. Each planet will be auctioned off between May 12th and May 19th in an online auction benefiting CHAP.
Books & LiteratureOutside Online

The True Story Behind Maggie Shipstead’s ‘Great Circle’

Often when we talk about a big, ambitious book, we reach for the language of geography. We describe the terrain it covers; we say that it sprawls, or ranges widely. The book is framed as a kind of passage through the world: we might talk about a protagonist’s journey, or an author’s exploration of a topic.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

MAYHEM Announces 'Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando' EP

Norwegian black metallers MAYHEM return this year with an EP called "Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando" with additional material from the "Daemon" session, including a homage to bands that laid the foundation for what was to come. The EP will be released on July 9. The lords of darkness have...