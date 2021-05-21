LISTEN: Mike Guest & Nick Pumphrey Discussing ‘Dawn Days’ On The Inspired Surfers Project, Presented By Jimmy’s
We’re pleased to announce that the Inspired Surfers Podcast presented By Jimmy’s is back for a second season, with episode one launching today. Over the coming months, Jim will once again sit down with a variety of guests who’ve drawn on their love of surfing and the outdoors to make transformative changes in their own lives and the lives of others, with a focus on mental health, inclusivity and environmental activism.wavelengthmag.com