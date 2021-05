It’s official: Bitcoin topped at $64,829 just one month ago in mid-April. Since then, it plunged nearly 50%, going as low as the $30,000 level. There is an onslaught of opinions on this Bitcoin bubble from major economic analysts to individual YouTube investors. Some people suggest that simple charts show this crash identical to 2018, and they also seem to believe the next rise will be higher than this one. But, skeptics are not so sure. Some even believe this is a classic manipulation because the chart for the BTC Futures contract aligns with a textbook definition of Wyckoff Distribution. Whether or not this was market manipulation, the Bitcoin bubble has popped for now, and it seems that investors are returning to gold.