Mark West Preview Days

Enjoy the rugged beauty of nearly 1,200 acres acquired by Sonoma County Ag + Open Space, and recently transferred to Regional Parks for a future park. Discover Mark West Creek, riparian woodlands, towering redwoods, and beautiful views and envision the land’s potential as a park. Park staff and volunteers will be available to answer questions and point out the land’s features, including the regrowth from the 2017 wildfires and the master planning process to permanently open the park. Registration is required for this free event. For more information, contact Mark Morley by email at Mark.Morley@sonoma-county.org.

parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov
