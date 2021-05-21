Soak in Springtime
Is your usual hike becoming a little boring? Step up your outdoor adventures by enjoying the sights, smells, sounds and feelings that nature has to offer. During this self-guided event, you’ll have the opportunity to slow down and appreciate the abundance of springtime with your senses. We’ll provide a brochure with springtime treasures you can discover throughout your time exploring. Meet at the picnic tables next to the day-use parking lot. Registration is required for this free event. Parking $7 or free for Regional Parks members. For more information, contact Kendall Gutt by email at Kendall.Gutt@sonoma-county.org.parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov