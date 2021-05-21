N.J. takes first step in banning contracts with ICE
For years, hundreds of undocumented immigrants awaiting trial have been held in New Jersey detention centers under contract with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Now, on the heels of Essex County announcing it would end its contract with ICE, lawmakers are advancing a bill that would prohibit counties, municipalities, and private prison operators across the state from entering contracts “to house or detain individuals for federal civil immigration violations.”www.nj.com