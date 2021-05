The seeds are out for the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament and Pope John, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, received the top seed. Hunterdon Central, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, comes in as the No. 2 seed, while Sparta and North Hunterdon round out the top four. Hunterdon Central is looking to repeat as champion in the tri-county tournament.