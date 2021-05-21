newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Dan’s Daily: More on Pens Win, Nathan Legare 4-Goal Hero, Scary Tavares Injury

By Dan Kingerski
Posted by 
Pgh Hockey Now
Pgh Hockey Now
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

It just isn’t really possible to summarize all of the news and happenings on Thursday into a paragraph, but here goes. The Pittsburgh Penguins overcame a goonish attempt by the New York Islanders to win Game 3. Penguins prospect Nathan Legare scored four goals in a series-clinching game. The Montreal Canadiens asserted their tight style on the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1, Toronto’s John Tavares left the game on a stretcher, and Marc-Andre Fleury had the best bad save of his career.

pittsburghhockeynow.com
Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

Pittsburgh, PA
462
Followers
1K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

 http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Ryan Lomberg
Person
John Tavares
Person
Brandon Tanev
Person
Barry Trotz
Person
Jeff Carter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#He Got Game#Match Play#Night Games#Dan S Daily#The Pittsburgh Penguins#The New York Islanders#The Montreal Canadiens#The Toronto Maple Leafs#Phn#Vgk#Tsn#The Florida Panthers#Tps#Ahl#The Pacific Division#Divisional#Pittsburgh Hockey Now#The Game#Tampa Bay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Related
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Pens Win East, Torts Gone in Columbus, McDavid Hits 100

It was supposed to be the final day of the regular season. Instead, several teams are left in limbo as the NHL races to finish the COVID delayed games over the next 10 days. Nevertheless, the news was fast and furious on Saturday as the Pittsburgh Penguins clinched the East Division for the first time in six seasons. John Tortorella is done in Columbus, Marc Bergevin is hanging by a thread in Montreal, and Connor McDavid hit the ridiculous and remarkable 100-point milestone.
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Tocchet Out in Arizona, More ‘Eichel to Rangers’ Chatter

The Pittsburgh Penguins begin their waiting game Monday with on and off-ice workouts at the UPMC Lemieux Complex. The waiting is the hardest part. The Penguins won the division on Saturday night but still don’t know if their opponent will be the Boston Bruins or New York Islanders. The NHL trade rumors are kicking up again and include more Jack Eichel to the New York Rangers speculation. And Rick Tocchet and the Arizona Coyotes are done with each other.
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

PHN Blog: East Division Powder Keg, Crosby Pushback, & Hockey’s Mess

The East Divison is a powder keg. Full stop. If it seems to you that the Washington Capitals are about to come apart at the seams, I see the same thing. Tom Wilson is out of control, again. Evgeny Kuznetsov, who had serious past issues, including being photographed with a pile of narcotics in a Vegas hotel room, has recently missed team meetings, and multiple reports indicate the organization is ready to move on. The Pittsburgh Penguins split in Philadelphia but lacked their hallmark speedy oppression, and the New York Islanders can’t beat anybody.
HockeyPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Capitals vs. Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks (May 1, 2021)

After the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Washington Capitals with Jake Guentzel’s overtime goal on Thursday night, the two teams find themselves tied for first place in the East Division. Washington technically holds the tiebreaker because they have a game in hand, but it doesn’t matter, as Saturday’s game will break the tie between the two rivals.
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Malkin ‘Will Play’, Gm53: Penguins Lines, Notes & Matchups vs. Flyers

Evgeni Malkin is ready to rejoin the Pittsburgh Penguins (34-15-3) lineup Monday night when they face the Philadelphia Flyers (22-22-7). The Penguins have already clinched a playoff spot but have first place within their grasp, while Philadelphia’s season will mercifully end in a few days without a sniff at the playoffs. The pucks drops at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday at 7 p.m.
NHLCBS Sports

Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Set to start Tuesday

Jarry is slated to be between the pipes for Game 2 against the Islanders on Tuesday, Pens Inside Scoop reports. Jarry was peppered with pucks during Game 1, as he faced 41 shots and gave up four goals along the way. It was the third time in his last six starts that the 26-year-old netminder has allowed four goals, though he is 4-1-0 in those contests. Unless Jarry can rediscover his game, it could be another first-round exit for the Penguins.
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

1st Place at Stake, Gm 56: Penguins Lines, Notes & Matchups vs. BUF

This is the end. My only friend. The end. The Pittsburgh Penguins arduous, injury racked, compressed, physical, exhausting, and ultimately successful regular season comes to a close Saturday at PPG Paints Arena against the Buffalo Sabres. The puck drops at 3 p.m. or thereabout with national TV considerations. Of course,...
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Final Analysis: Flyers Blow Past Disheveled Penguins 7-2

Remember those final days of senior year, after the finals, after the prom, after the college acceptance letters were received, but you still had to show up? The Pittsburgh Penguins were there Monday night, and bigger plans await, but the Philadelphia Flyers are going nowhere, so they threw a kegger.
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

The Best Penguins Playoff Betting Promos and Bonuses

The NHL postseason is underway, including what has thus far been a highly entertaining Round One series between two of the best teams in the East Division, the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Islanders. According to multiple reports, there is heavy Penguins betting action and NHL bets are soaring, so we’ll help out.
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Eichel Burns Sabres, NHL Playoffs Begin Saturday

The Pittsburgh Penguins opponent for Round One is set after the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders which finalized the East Division seeds. The Penguins will draw the Islanders, but the schedule hasn’t been set. Emotions are raw in Buffalo as Jack Eichel, Sam Reinhart, and Rasmus Ristolainen burned the Buffalo Sabres, in varying degrees, and could be on their way out. And Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer stormed out of his postgame presser like the Sabres probably wanted to do.
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Reader Poll: Penguins Season Awards, Best Performance, Hit & Goal

It’s over. The breakneck pace of the 2020-21 NHL regular season is finally over and we have a moment to catch our breath from what has been an incredible pace. The Pittsburgh Penguins placed 13 games in 24 days. Then 13 games in 21 days. They were one of the teams which finished on time (but why did they have to finish on time, when so many others didn’t?)
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Masterton Nominee DeSmith Embodies Perseverance

This is a story about a kid from New Hampshire, an undrafted goaltender who worked his way to the NHL with the help of many, including a position coach he likes to call Buck and an ex-Navy Seal. Who had a major career disappointment at the start of 2019-20 and now, at age 29, is back to a good place – and back in the NHL.
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Rust and Jarry Shut Down Capitals, Penguins Take 1st Place 3-0

The Pittsburgh Penguins are now in sole possession of first place of the MassMutual East Division. The Penguins’ extra point against the Washington Capitals on Thursday created a tie atop the division. In the rematch on Saturday, Bryan Rust scored a pair of unassisted goals, and goalie Tristan Jarry did his best impersonation of the secret service as he fully protected the Penguins lead. The Penguins impeached the formerly first-place Washington Capitals, 3-0.
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Letang Has His Dancing Shoes Ready–And That’s A Good Thing

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang on Friday had an eloquent way of describing the team’s core players and their approach as they enter the 2021 playoffs seeking their fourth Stanley Cup together. Letang, 34, and centers Sidney Crosby, 33, and Evgeni Malkin, 34, are the drivers of the club, which...