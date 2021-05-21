Dan’s Daily: More on Pens Win, Nathan Legare 4-Goal Hero, Scary Tavares Injury
It just isn’t really possible to summarize all of the news and happenings on Thursday into a paragraph, but here goes. The Pittsburgh Penguins overcame a goonish attempt by the New York Islanders to win Game 3. Penguins prospect Nathan Legare scored four goals in a series-clinching game. The Montreal Canadiens asserted their tight style on the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1, Toronto’s John Tavares left the game on a stretcher, and Marc-Andre Fleury had the best bad save of his career.pittsburghhockeynow.com