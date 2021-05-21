Socialist Carter attacks McAuliffe in gubernatorial debate; former governor focuses on GOP's Youngkin

The last time a Republican won the Virginia governorship, then-President Obama was a year into his first time, and national sentiment had shifted away from Democrats. Now, newly-minted Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin will try to repeat history. On The Final 5, he told Jim Lokay he believes he has an edge in the campaign so far, because Democrats have yet to nominate their candidate. The former CEO of the Carlyle Group, won the nomination after a contentious convention process that state Republicans opted for over a primary. Now, with his former rivals coalescing behind his campaign, Democrats are turning their sights on Youngkin.