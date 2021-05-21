newsbreak-logo
Why Virgin Galactic's Stock Is Trading Higher Again Today

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) is trading higher again Friday morning after the stock was upgraded.

What Happened: UBS analyst Myles Walton upgraded Virgin Galactic from Neutral to Buy and lowered the price target from $40 to $36.

On Thursday, the company announced that the next rocket-powered test flight of SpaceShipTwo Unity is set to take place on May 22, assuming fair weather conditions and the successful completion of technical checks.

Virgin Galactic announced this news after it completed a maintenance review of VMS Eve, the mothership jet aircraft designed to carry SpaceShipTwo to an altitude of approximately 50,000 feet.

Following the flight scheduled for Saturday, the company will complete a data review in order to provide information about the next steps in the test flight program.

Price Action: Virgin Galactic traded as high as $62.80 and as low as $14.21 over a 52-week period.

At last check Friday, the stock was up 4.39% in premarket trading at $20.68.

Latest Ratings for SPCE

DateFirmActionFromTo

May 2021UBSUpgradesNeutralBuy

May 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform

Apr 2021BernsteinInitiates Coverage OnMarket Perform

